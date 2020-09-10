JP Nadda’s scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee, says – West Bengal government is ‘anti-humanism’, overthrow in next election

new Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal’s Mamta government, calling it “anti-humanism” and called on party workers to uproot it in the upcoming assembly elections. Addressing the meeting of the West Bengal BJP Executive from Delhi through video conference, Nadda accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of stalling public welfare schemes of the Center and depriving the people of the state of its benefits. Also Read – Politics intensified for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, Harivansh Singh filed nomination, BJP issued whip

He said, "Mamta didi obstructs the people of West Bengal to join the mainstream. People have to get good facilities, there are obstacles. The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides free treatment up to five lakh rupees to the poor. But Mamta Didi has kept 4.57 crore poor in Bengal deprived of this health scheme for three years. "

He said that it should be made an issue in the coming assembly elections how the Mamta government of the state is doing the work to stop the rights of the poor. Nadda said that in the same way public welfare schemes like Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme Bengal, Swachh Bharat Mission, Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, Prime Minister Credit Card are not being allowed to be implemented by the government there.

He said, “Even when the ration was being distributed in Bengal during the Corona epidemic, the Trinamool workers in West Bengal were engaged in the theft of ration. Instead of giving bread for two time to the poor, they were snatching the morsel from their stomach. Such an anti-people, anti-people government should be overthrown and whenever the election comes, we will do so in a democratic manner. ”

Nadda accused West Bengal of adopting a non-cooperative attitude during the Corona crisis and said that the state government refused to give figures about Corona. He said, “Regarding the Corona warriors, the Prime Minister had announced that if anyone dies, he will give 50-50 lakh rupees. Mamta ji also did not implement this in West Bengal. This is their anti-people policy, this is their anti-human policy, this is their anti-human policy. “

Accusing the West Bengal government of indulging in politics of appeasement, the BJP president said that Mamata didi put a lockdown in West Bengal on August 5, the day when Bhoomi Poojan of Ram temple was done.

He said, “By doing this he worked to crush the wishes of crores of people.” It is a different matter that the lockdown was lifted in Bakrid. It shows that the policies of the state government are inspired by the anti-Hindu mindset and the politics of appeasement. “Taking up the issue of political killings in West Bengal, Nadda asked what is it, if not Jungle Raj? He said, “More than 100 activists have been killed. It is sad that those who call themselves champions of democracy do not get their voice on such occasions. We have to remove this mentality. “

Nadda said that BJP workers in West Bengal have the strength to fight even in adverse conditions and BJP workers across the country are standing with them. He said, “This time we have to succeed in the assembly. You put all your strength. The whole country stands with you. Our vote percentage in 2011 was 2 percent. It increased to 18 percent in 2014 and reached 40 percent in 2019. We have to change it to 50 percent. Pledge it

Attacking the West Bengal government for running a corrupt rule in the state, Nadda said that the Trinamool Congress-backed land mafia tainted the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore even at Vishwan Bharati University in Santiniketan.

He said that the Modi government in its second one-year tenure set new records in the country. At the same time, a decision was taken on the Ram temple case, Article 370 ended and three divorces also ended. He said, “We also faced the Corona crisis very strongly. Modi ji showed not only the country but also the world how to fight the corona. “