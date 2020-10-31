JP Nadda’s visit canceled, now Home Minister Amit Shah will go to West Bengal on a two-day visit

The Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will make a two-day visit to West Bengal from November 5 to take stock of the party’s organizational affairs ahead of the 2021 assembly elections. Party sources gave this information. In a late-night development, West Bengal BJP General Secretary Sayantan Basu said that BJP National President JP Nadda’s scheduled visit was canceled from November 6. Also Read – Akhilesh Yadav’s attack on Mayawati, now it has been proved that BSP is BJP’s B team

Basu said on Friday night, "JP Nadda's visit has been canceled for the time being. It has been decided that Amit Shah will come to West Bengal on a two-day visit from November 5, "he said." He is expected to visit Medinipur district on November 5 and meet the party leaders of the state the next day. The program has not been finalized yet. "BJP national general secretary and Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Shah would look into various aspects of the organization and discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly elections.

He said, 'These will be more or less indoor programs. He is likely to address a press conference in Kolkata. Sources said that during the visit, senior party leaders like Shah, Vijayvargiya, Vice President Mukul Roy and party state president Dilip Ghosh along with booth and district level leaders Will communicate with you However, Shah addressed a digital rally for West Bengal earlier this year. This will be his first visit to the state after the lockdown due to Corona virus infection. Shah had earlier visited West Bengal on March 1.

It is worth noting that the Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar has been constantly criticizing the state government for the ‘deteriorating’ law and order in the state. BJP leaders of West Bengal are also demanding imposition of President’s rule citing deterioration of law and order in the state. Dhankhar met Shah a day ago in New Delhi and discussed the affairs of the state.

