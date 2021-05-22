Jr NTR Calls BA Raju’s Loss of life A Large Loss; Kajal Aggarwal, Nani And Ravi Teja Be offering Condolences To His Circle of relatives

BA Raju kicked the bucket on Friday after struggling a cardiac arrest. Tollywood celebrities had been condoling his dying at the social media areas.

The dying of BA Raju got here as an enormous surprise to the Tollywood business. The manufacturer kicked the bucket on Friday after struggling a cardiac arrest. His son introduced the scoop on Twitter mentioning the he has diabetic fluctuations on Friday, following which he had a cardiac arrest and kicked the bucket. Once the scoop of his dying got here up on-line, other people from the Tollywood business expressed how saddened and surprised they’re to listen to it.

Jr NTR took to his Twitter area and said that he has identified him since his earliest days in TFI. He wrote, “The surprising dying of BA Raju Garu has left me in surprise. As one of the senior movie reporters & PRO, he has contributed a great deal to the Movie Trade. I”ve identified him since my earliest days in TFI. This is a massive loss. Praying for energy to his circle of relatives. Leisure in Peace Raju Garu.”

See the Tweets right here:

The surprising dying of BA Raju Garu has left me in surprise. As one of the senior movie reporters & PRO,he has contributed a great deal to the Movie Trade. I’ve identified him since my earliest days in TFI. This is a massive loss.Praying for energy to his circle of relatives. Leisure in Peace Raju Garu %.twitter.com/B5lytChlqW — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) Would possibly 22, 2021

Deeply saddened by means of the surprising dying of B.A Raju garu. He’ll be overlooked by means of the movie fraternity… Energy and prayers for his circle of relatives throughout this hard time. — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) Would possibly 22, 2021

One one who was hoping that each and every movie on each and every Friday labored

Raju gaaru you’re going to be overlooked.

Your Whatsapp msgs will likely be overlooked.

Your unconditional love will likely be overlooked.

Leisure in peace sir — Nani (@NameisNani) Would possibly 21, 2021

Extraordinarily unhappy to listen to of @baraju_SuperHit garu’s dying. Loss to our business. Condolences to friends and family. Om Shanti #RipBaRajuGaru — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) Would possibly 22, 2021

Ravi Teja, who was once additionally surprised by means of his surprising dying, wrote, “Ravi Teja Deeply saddened by means of the surprising dying of B.A Raju garu. He’ll be overlooked by means of the movie fraternity… Energy and prayers for his circle of relatives throughout this hard time.”

Nani wrote on his Twitter area, “One one who was hoping that each and every movie on each and every Friday labored. Raju gaaru you’re going to be overlooked. Your Whatsapp msgs will likely be overlooked. Your unconditional love will likely be overlooked. Leisure in peace sir.” Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Extraordinarily unhappy to listen to of @baraju_SuperHit garu’s dying. Loss to our business. Condolences to friends and family. Om Shanti”

