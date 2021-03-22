JT Gray Useless: Owner of Station Inn, Nashville Bluegrass Mecca, Was 75

JT Gray, the proprietor and co-founder of the Station Inn, a mecca for bluegrass and roots music fanatics in Nashville for the reason that mid-’70s, died Saturday at age 75. The membership attributed the dying to pre-existing circumstances.

Gray had been featured on final Sunday evening’s Grammys, as producers picked the Station Inn as one of 4 venues across the nation to highlight in the course of the telecast. He was the official presenter for the very best nation album, which went to Miranda Lambert.

The Station Inn opened in 1974 and moved to its current location in Nashville’s Gulch district in 1978. The modest stone-walled membership has stood since then as an emblem of the outdated Nashville whilst the world has been gentrified and skyscrapers have gone up round it, holding agency with a mix of domestically and nationally identified pickers holding court docket within the membership seven nights every week, with Gray a well-recognized web site to patrons on the door or snack bar.

“JT Gray fostered one of the world’s nice musical communities,” mentioned Kyle Younger, CEO of the Nation Music Corridor of Fame and Museum, which in January opened an exhibition concerning the Station Inn that’s set to run into subsequent yr. “In his quiet and modest manner, he assured that bluegrass musicians had a voice and a house at The Station Inn. JT fathered a household sure not by blood however by the love of creation. We on the Nation Music Corridor of Fame and Museum are honored that JT allowed us to inform a small half of his story in our exhibit, ‘The Station Inn: Bluegrass Beacon.’ His legacy is one of kindness, inclusion, and elementary, unwavering decency.”

The Station Inn in Nashville

“Bluegrass music is like one massive blissful household,” Gray mentioned in his look on the Grammys. “It’s our blissful household, enjoying blissful music and having a contented time.”

After working as a tour bus driver, Gray, a Mississippi native, purchased the enterprise outright from his co-founders in 1981 and devoted himself to it since. He was inducted into the Bluegrass Corridor of Fame final yr.

The membership had lengthy been the one venue in Nashville the place residents and guests might depend on seeing roots music each evening, with its bluegrass emphasis generally tempered by conventional nation or Americana. Invoice Monroe had at one time been an everyday.

In later years, figures from Chris Stapleton to Sturgill Simpson to Billy Strings graced the Station Inn’s stage. The Time Jumpers, a band that has had Vince Gill as a part- or full-time member over time, had a residency there. When John Prine determined to a full-album present of his debut recording for the Americana Music Competition a number of years in the past, it was the Station Inn that he picked for the packed present.

In 2016, nation star Dierks Bentley, who has a deep and abiding curiosity in bluegrass and has appeared on the dlub, paid tribute to Station Inn as half of a “This Place Issues” marketing campaign on social media.

“I exploit to mow the grass round it, again when it was the one functioning constructing down within the Gulch,” Bentley wrote. “Now it’s actually boxed in just like the outdated man’s house within the film ‘Up!’ Make it one of your locations to go to while you come to city.”

The membership mentioned in an announcement on its Fb web page that it’ll go darkish Monday evening in his honor, then resume enterprise the next evening.

“The Station Inn will maintain a celebration of life as quickly as doable to honor the reminiscence of JT Gray,” membership reps wrote on the venue’s Fb web page. “Particulars will likely be introduced right here. The Station Inn will go darkish on Monday, March 22 in honor of our good friend and chief. However, simply as JT would need, we’ll ‘hold the music going,’ and we’ll hold you posted on stationinn.com. JT understood and appreciated significantly the love and assist of the bluegrass group, musicians and followers who turned household over time.”

Stated the Americana Music Affiliation in an announcement, “We’re devastated by the loss of @stationinn1974 proprietor, good friend and AMERICANAFEST supporter JT Gray.”

The Bluebird Cafe posted its personal tribute: “Heartbroken to listen to of the passing of JT Gray. We share the sorrow everybody within the Nashville music group is feeling. The Station Inn is a landmark in Nashville & JT was the center and soul of that place. When JT spoke, you listened. He was most positively one of a sort. You knew his views had been true to the center of the music he cherished. We’ll miss his integrity, his humor and staunch perception in bluegrass music and the musicians who had been household to him. Our condolences to JT’s household, The Station Inn employees and the chums he leaves behind.”

“An unlimited loss for Nashville and the bluegrass group around the globe.” mentioned the L.A.-based group the Bluegrass State of affairs.

Relaxation in peace, JT Gray

The membership mentioned that funeral preparations are being privately organized by his household.