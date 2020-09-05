JTBC Dramas Resume Filming + Broadcast Dates Under Discussion

JTBC dramas are resuming manufacturing after being put on maintain to stop the unfold of COVID-19.

On September 4, a supply from JTBC acknowledged, “The upcoming drama ‘Personal Life’ has resumed filming for scenes that may be filmed whereas following pointers about stopping transmission.”

In August, a number of dramas shut down manufacturing after just a few dramas had confirmed instances of COVID-19. “Personal Life” (working title) shut down manufacturing to await the take a look at outcomes of a workers member, who had labored on the set of one other drama that had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“Personal Life” stars Go Kyung Pyo and Ladies’ Technology’s Seohyun in a narrative about con artists who use their abilities to uncover the nation’s “non-public life.” It was scheduled to premiere on September 16, however the published date is now underneath overview.

Different JTBC dramas that shut down manufacturing embrace “18 Once more,” “Greater than Pals,” “Run On,” “Dwell On,” and “All of Us Are Lifeless.”

“18 Once more was scheduled to premiere on September 7. Though filming has resumed, the published date can also be now underneath overview.

“Greater than Pals” has resumed filming and its premiere date was pushed again from September 18 to September 25.

