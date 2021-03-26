JTBC Releases Statement About Upcoming Drama “Snowdrop” Denying Suspicions Of Historical Distortion

Though “Snowdrop” (literal title) has not but premiered, the drama is coming underneath suspicions of historic distortion given the drama’s material.

“Snowdrop,” which is scheduled to premiere within the second half of 2021, takes place in Seoul in 1987. It stars Jung Hae In as Soo Ho, a pupil at a prestigious college who rushes right into a feminine dorm in the future lined in blood. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo performs Younger Cho, the college pupil who hides him and takes care of his wounds regardless of going through hazard and shut surveillance.

After SBS’s “Joseon Exorcist” got here underneath fireplace for utilizing Chinese language props in a drama set within the Joseon interval, netizens have begun to criticize different dramas for historic distortion and/or receiving product placement from Chinese language firms. This criticism can be related to the current political and cultural friction between Korea and China over components of conventional Korean tradition.

Netizens started criticizing “Snowdrop” after components of the synopsis started to flow into on-line. In keeping with these on-line sources, the male lead is a spy who has infiltrated the activist motion, whereas one other male character is a staff chief on the Company for Nationwide Safety Planning (NSP) however is described as being easy and simply.

1987 was a key 12 months in South Korea’s fashionable democratic motion that led to the institution of the present-day republic. The Company for Nationwide Safety Planning would have been a part of the authoritarian regime on the time.

On March 26, JTBC launched an official assertion in regards to the situation.

That is JTBC’s assertion on the controversy surrounding the drama “Snowdrop.” “Snowdrop” will not be a drama that disparages the pro-democracy motion or glamorizes being a spy or working for the NSP. “Snowdrop” is a black comedy that satirizes the presidential elections happening within the Eighties underneath a army regime in the course of the North-South rigidity on the Korean peninsula. Additionally it is a melodrama in regards to the younger women and men who have been victims of that state of affairs. We obtained all types of criticism after sure sentences have been taken out of context from components of an incomplete synopsis that have been leaked on-line, however all of this was primarily based on mere hypothesis. Specifically, accusations like “the drama will present a North Korean spy main the pro-democracy motion” and “the drama made an actual pupil activist into a personality” and “the drama glamorizes the Company of Nationwide Safety Planning” are usually not solely completely different from the drama’s precise content material but in addition removed from the manufacturing workers’s intention. We firmly reiterate that the accusations going round about “Snowdrop” are unrelated to the drama’s precise content material or the manufacturing’s workers’s intentions. We ask that you just chorus from reckless hypothesis a few drama that has not even been revealed.

“Snowdrop” is being directed and written by the creators of JTBC’s “SKY Fort,” and stars Kim Hye Yoon, Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Jung Yoo Jin, and Yoo In Na along with Jung Hae In and Jisoo.

Supply (1)