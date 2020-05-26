JTBC Responds To Rumors Linking “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” PD To Jang Ja Yeon’s Listing, Says He Was Cleared Of Suspicions

JTBC has spoken out about rumors surrounding the manufacturing director (PD) of its drama “Mystic Pop-Up Bar.”

Rumors have just lately unfold on-line that the drama’s PD Jeon Chang Geun was talked about on Jang Ja Yeon’s record. The late actress’s dying in March 2009 was dominated to have been a suicide, and she or he is claimed to have left behind a last doc by which she listed influential figures within the enterprise and media industries that she had been pressured to sexually entertain.

On the time, 10 individuals who had been talked about within the actress’s record had been cleared of suspicions, and the case ended with solely her company CEO and supervisor being charged for assault and defamation.

After a web based submit was made claiming that Jeon Chang Geun was included on the record, rumors circulated and there have been even some individuals who mentioned they’d boycott his new present. Many viewers have been commenting on JTBC’s web site demanding a press release from the community.

On Could 26, JTBC issued the next assertion:

We’re conveying JTBC’s assertion concerning the controversy concerning the drama “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” and director Jeon Chang Geun. When PD Jeon Chang Geun was questioned by the police in relation to the “Jang Ja Yeon Listing,” the inner investigation cleared him of suspicions. PD Jeon Chang Geun earnestly took half within the investigation to be able to show his innocence, and the police went so far as checking his telephone data and DNA. The investigation discovered that PD Jeon Chang Geun not solely didn’t know Jang Ja Yeon in any respect, he additionally had no connections with anybody at her company. JTBC has confirmed the above statements. Regardless of this, there have just lately been individuals on-line linking the “Jang Ja Yeon Listing” to PD Jeon Chang Geun and his drama “Mystic Pop-Up Bar,” thereby spreading one-sided rumors and denouncing him. There are even shops which might be reporting solely on the state of affairs taking place on-line, with out doing any truth checking. There are mindless insults that go in opposition to the findings of the police investigation, and that is an act near a private assault. Due to this fact, JTBC plans to take strict authorized motion in opposition to those that criticize our workers and program with none clear proof. We additionally hope that you’ll chorus from additional false hypothesis in order that no different injury is induced.

A submit together with an apology for the circulation of the rumors was uploaded to a web based group on Could 26. The poster wrote, “It was additionally mentioned when PD Jeon Chang Geun’s earlier works premiered that he had been talked about on the record in 2009, however I uploaded this submit considering it was true as a result of I didn’t see the separate articles saying that he was cleared of suspicions or refuting the claims.” They went on to say that if authorized motion is taken, they perceive that they need to take care of that. “I’m very sorry for participating in turning an harmless individual right into a second sufferer,” they wrote.

Supply (1) (2) (3)