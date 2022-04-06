Juan Escobar suffered a hack and alarmed his followers of Cruz Azul

Juan Escobar momentarily lost control of his Instagram account (Photo: EFE/David Martínez Pelcastre)



One of the outstanding players of Blue Cross He denounced on social networks that he was the victim of a hack. It was about John Escobar, after being absent in the game against Atlas from Matchday 12 from MX League Due to an injury, the right back momentarily lost his official instagram accountso his followers began to speculate that he would leave the club.

Sunday April 3 all his images and photographs that he uploaded with the Cruz Azul shirt disappearedso it was thought that he had had differences with Juan Reynoso’s team and would leave the Celestial Machine. In addition, his family and personal photographs were also deleted, which caused great controversy with what was happening with the player.

However, later the Uruguayan soccer player himself was in charge of clarifying the situation, 24 hours after his images were downloaded, A new publication appeared that the Paraguayan himself wrote.

The fans thought that Escobar would leave Cruz Azul (Photo: José Méndez/ EFE)

He uploaded a temporary Instagram story in which he wrote that suffered a virtual hack and that for a moment he lost control and access to his account, but after a while he was able to rescue it. This was explained by the player celeste:

“My account was hacked … but luckily I recovered it … it’s nothing familiar”

He later uploaded a second temporary story with his wife and son. In the image you can see that both held a video call to celebrate the child’s birthday; Escobar accompanied the publication with a message dedicated to his family: “I love you very much, skinny beautiful.”

Juan Escobar suffered a hack on Instagram (Photo: Instagram/@juanescobar05)

So far, the footballer has not recovered his old publications and other photographs, he only limited himself to confirming with his followers that he regained control of the account.

Rumors about his departure from Cruz Azul and infidelity

The momentary theft of his account on social networks uncovered a series of controversies and versions of what was happening at that moment. In the virtual space of social networks, a rumor arose that Inside the Cruz Azul dressing room a personal conflict had arisen with Rómulo Otero.

The “disappearance” of Juan Escobar on social networks caused the fans to think that he would leave the club (Photo: Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports)

And it is that while the date 12 of the Grita México 2022 was being played, different followers of the cement painting debated with the reason why Juan Escobar “disappeared” on Instagram. On Twitter the version grew that a infidelity It was the reason why the right back deleted his publications.

According to different Internet users on Twitter they spoke that Rómulo had had a relationship with Juan Escobar’s partner. The scandal grew rapidly but there was no information about it; The version gained more strength when no network activity was seen by the Uruguayan, so it was thought that he would also leave the team.

It was until the journalist from TUDN, Adrián Esparza Oteo, discarded that version. Through his verified Twitter profile, he wrote the following message: “Jesús Corona and Shaggy Martínez are already recovered from their injury. Charly Rodriguez also summoned. Everything normal with Escobar, do not create gossip”.

On Tuesday, April 4, Cruz Azul and Pumas will meet for the semifinal of the Concachampions (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

It should be noted that when Juan Escobar wrote his announcement on Instagram, he also ruled out the rumors that involved him in off-court issues, since at the end of his message he noted “it’s nothing familiar”. In addition, during the beginning of Clausura 2022, Escobar renewed his contract with the La Noria board, so a definitive loss of Cruz Azul could not occur.

At the moment Blue Cross is in the position four of the general table with 20 points and on Tuesday, April 5, he will face Pumas as part of the first leg of semi-final of the Concacaf Champions League.

