Juan Figer, the Uruguayan businessman who took Diego Maradona from Barcelona to Napoli, has died

The Uruguayan businessman Juan Figer, with extensive experience in the world of football through acting as an intermediary in transfers of footballers, died at age 87 of cardiac arrest. This was communicated by his granddaughter Stephanie: “Unfortunately, after a fight, he could not bear a heart attack and passed away today,” he wrote on his social networks.

“This is how I will always remember you. Traveling, eating in a good restaurant and talking about football ”, said the family member who, together with other family members, will continue with the football business from the beginning. Figer Group, the entity that Juan founded in 1969.

The largest of the Figers opened the market for South American players in Brazil by placing its center of operations in that country. This was the case with the hiring of Pablo Forlan, Diego’s father, for San Pablo from Peñarol, Montevideo. Beyond their relationship in Uruguay, Juan was the representative who took Diego Maradona from Barcelona to Naples.

Maradona was a hero for the city of Naples

“A team that had a lot of appeal in southern Italy, folklore. It was no longer possible for Maradona to stay at Barcelona. If it weren’t for Maradona, I’d take Socrates to Naples. Then I took him to Fiorentina. I have known Maradona since I was 14 years old. And you could already get the idea that he would be a great footballer “said the elder Figer in a note he gave a while ago to ESPN Brazil.

In that same extract, the agent explained that wanted to take Maradona to Portuguesa, from Brazil, but the president ended up withdrawing from the hiring of the historic number 10 of the Argentine team, which was later sold to Boca Juniors before emigrating to football in Europe.

In addition to working with Uruguayan footballers such as the former captain of the national team Diego Lugano, he did the same with Brazilians such as Dunga, Sócrates, Amoroso, Zé Roberto and Robinho. He worked with dozens of clubs, especially in the Old Continent, and according to his version, The one he operated with the most was with Real Madrid, to whom he brought footballers of enormous world fame. Perhaps the most resounding transfer by the end of the story was having brought Roberto Carlos from Inter Milan to the White House.

“All businesses are complicated. When a player is transferred, other factors intervene such as the family, of humble origin, which participates in the transfer to Europe. It is the lifeline of a very large nucleus of people. The adaptation of the player to another lifestyle, to another training session, to another continent … ”, he said in an interview that was carried out some time ago in the newspaper Marca, from Spain, about the world of player passes.

Figer with the rest of his family (Figer Group)

