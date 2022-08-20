Juan Guaidó rejected the arrest of Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Álvarez and demanded his release

Daniel Ortega’s regime arrests Bishop Rolando Álvarez

The president in charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidorejected this Friday the arrest of the Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Alvarezafter the Nicaraguan Police forcefully entered the Episcopal Palace of the Diocese of Matagalpa.

“The dictator Daniel Ortega, an ally of Nicolás Maduro, continues the persecution in Nicaragua. We denounce the kidnapping of Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, may he appear safe and sound. Holding dictators responsible for their actions is key to containing the advance of totalitarianism in the world”, wrote the leader of the Venezuelan opposition on his Twitter account.

Guaidó speaks out on arrest of Nicaraguan bishop

The Nicaraguan Police forcefully entered the Episcopal Palace of the Diocese of Matagalpa this Friday and arrested Álvarez and seven of his collaborators, who had been held and held since August 4.

Álvarez, 55, bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa and apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Estelí, is accused by the National Police of trying to “organize violent groups”supposedly “with the purpose of destabilizing the State of Nicaragua and attacking the constitutional authorities”, although for the moment they have not offered evidence.

The hierarch, a critic of the government of President Daniel Ortega, was arrested along with the priests Jose Luis Diaz and Sadiel Eugarriosfirst and second vicar of the Matagalpa Cathedral of San Pedro, respectively.

Ramiro Tijerino, rector of the Juan Pablo II University and head of the San Juan Bautista parish, were also arrested; as well as seminarians Darvin Leyva and Melkin Sequeirathe cameraman Sergio Cárdenas and the priest Raúl González.

Álvarez’s arrest is the latest brush in a history of friction between the Nicaraguan Catholic Church and the Sandinistas led by President Ortega.

Álvarez, 55, bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa and apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Estelí, is accused by the National Police of trying to “organize violent groups

So far this year, the Sandinista government has expelled the apostolic nuncio Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag from the countryimprisoned three priests, shut down eight Catholic radio stations and removed three Catholic channels from subscription television programming.

Also, he has entered by force and raided a parish and expelled 16 nuns from the missionary order of Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

President Ortega branded “terrorists” to the Nicaraguan bishops who acted as mediators of a national dialogue with which a peaceful solution was sought to the crisis that the country has been experiencing since April 2018

PRIMARY OF THE VENEZUELAN OPPOSITION

File photo of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido

Guaidó reiterated his call for the opposition to organize for the presidential primaries, with the aim of defining the candidate who will face Chavismo in the 2024 elections.

“The key to winning is to stay in Unity, always focusing on the needs of Venezuelans,” he said in a live broadcast on Instagram.

However, the political leader asked not to turn the contest into a contest of vanities and egos: “One of the most important values ​​in politics is detachment.”

He also stated that Venezuelans living abroad will be able to participate in the primary elections, which do not yet have a date.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Juan Guaidó questioned that Venezuela is hosting an international military competition organized by Russia

Guaidó warned that Venezuelan gold in England will continue “protected in London until the return of democracy” to Venezuela