Juan Ignacio Dinenno broke the silence for the bad season of Pumas in the Apertura 2022

Pumas did not exhibit its best version in this Apertura 2022, the squad from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) concluded its participation in this tournament in 16th place out of 18, only behind Atlas and Querétaro, only with 14 points leaving four places in the playoff zone and 12 places in the automatic league.

This fact caused the UNAM staff to take the decision to remove from his position the strategist of Argentine origin, Andres Lilini. Looking ahead to the next tournament, the team from the capital hopes to add a new coaching staff, as well as to do an extensive cleanup inside the team auriazul

Among those identified from the template, the feline attacker was found John Ignatius Dinenno, who during the AP 2022 did not live his best moment in front of the goal, since he only added 6 goals throughout 17 days of competition. That is why, more than a month after the elimination of the Pumas, the striker faced the fans due to the poor results of this campaign.

It was through a message on his account. Instagramwhere the attacker of Argentine origin sent a few words to the fans, where he affirms that they did not live up to expectations: “Words sometimes fail to say what we feel, it was a very bad semester, there is no doubt about that. Excuses I did not find, because I did not look for them either, ”she began.

“We were not up to the task, the only thing left is to speak with actions, it is going to be a difficult time, a lot without being able to compete and have revenge, we will work to show the place that we earned with a lot of effort. We deserve beautiful miracles and they will happen.”

Los UNAM Cougars played their last match of the regular tournament against Juarez to only complete their participation in the semester, now as part of the Matchday 17 of Opening 2022. His next participation in Mexican Soccer will be when Clausura 2023 begins.

UNAM would seek to return to its roots for the next Clausura 2023, which is why Ricardo “El Tuca” Ferretti would be close to returning to Ciudad Universitaria to resume what Lillini left unfinished.

Once the dismissal of the Argentinean was announced, the request and the rumor arose among the fans that the tuca Ferretti would be the coach who will arrive at the club for the next tournament. And it would not be the first time that the fans demand the tuca.

And it is that the closeness of Ferretti with the board would take strength to be the first option. In accordance with ESPN the trajectory of the 68-year-old coach is to the liking of Miguel Mejia Baronsports vice president of Pumas, so he was placed as the first candidate to replace Lillini.

According to reports from ESPN They confirmed that the profile of the Brazilian naturalized Mexican is indeed a reality that could be confirmed in the coming days as long as an agreement is reached between both parties. The next few days will be crucial for the future of Pumas to be defined for the next tournament, because with the long pause that the Qatar World Cup 2022Liga MX would resume until January 2023.

Although Ferretti would be the first option, another of the options that have been considered in recent hours is also to make a dumbbell between the also former auriazul strategist, Guillermo Vázquez and the Tuca.

