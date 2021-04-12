Juan Jose Campanella Shoots VIS’ ‘Los Enviados’ for Paramount Plus

Academy Award successful director Juan José Campanella (“The Secret in Their Eyes”) has gone into manufacturing in Mexico on the primary title from ViacomCBS Worldwide Studios (VIS) for Paramount Plus, “Los Enviados,” an eight-part sequence motion thriller about “two males looking out for their souls,” the director advised Selection.

VIS has shared in exclusivity with Selection some first photographs from the shoot.

First fruit of a primary look deal between VIS and Campanella, “Los Enviados” has additionally added to key forged Irene Azuela, star of Mexican motion pictures corresponding to “Miss Bala” and “The Obscure Spring,” in addition to Netflix sequence “Monarca.”

Azuela joins two of the Spanish-world’s largest names, Luis Gerardo Méndez, an actor with a wealthy comedic vein, exploited in Netflix soccer membership comedy “Membership de Cuervos,” and Miguel Angel Silvestre. A intercourse image due to his breakout position as El Duque in “Sin Tetas No Hay Paraíso,” Sylvestre introduced his credentials as a personality actor with performances in exhibits corresponding to “En el Corredor de la Muerte.”

In “Los Enviados,” a Paramount Plus authentic, Silvestre and Méndez play two monks from the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine for the Religion who’re despatched as envoys to Mexico. There they need to confirm the allegedly miracle therapeutic of one other priest, who has disappeared.

After they uncover a psychiatric group on the outskirts of city that appears to cover multiple secret concerning the miracles and the priest’s disappearance, their lives, in addition to their religion, might be pushed to the restrict, the sequence’ synopsis runs.

Within the final evaluation, Campanella stated, the sequence will activate “two males looking out for their souls.”

In “Los Enviados,” Campanella will mix genres, as in lots of his works, right here mixing “suspense and style – together with thriller, mystic and comedic beats – with human tales and the dilemmas the monks undergo concerning themselves, society and religion,” Campanella stated.

“Los Enviados”

Credit score: ViacomCBS Worldwide Studios

The thought, he added, is to launch a sequence franchise, with every season of the sequence happening in a unique nation.

“Los Enviados” will drill down on native colour, Campanella added. “Feelings and human relations are common, the identical. What’s completely different is native colour, and it’s lovely to yoke native colour – what the city seems to be like, what they eat – with common emotion,” Campanella stated.

First look offers with production-distribution gamers corresponding to VIS enable main expertise a robust distribution attain in addition to financing to make titles at a degree required by their inventive ambitions.

“As a director, I all the time ask for time. I all the time say that my tombstone will learn: ‘I simply wanted two extra weeks,’” Campanella joked.

“In my case, nevertheless, I’ve discovered a type of soul mate in [VIS and ViacomCBS Americas president] J.C. Acosta. We share the identical ambitions concerning the standard we need to carry to tasks,” he added.

Latin American sequence budgets are sometimes very low. “Los Enviados” in distinction will shoot on a “excellent” finances. Meticulous pre-production and top-notch key craftsmen additionally mitigate in opposition to the tight taking pictures schedules of TV exhibits, Campanella added.

“Los Enviados” will premiere in Latin America later in 2021 on ViacomCBS new premium streaming service Paramount Plus.