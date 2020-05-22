Juan Jose Campanella, ViacomCBS Intl. Studios Set ‘Los Enviados’ – Variety

Author-director of Academy Award successful “The Secret in Their Eyes,” starring Ricardo Darín, Argentina’s Juan José Campanella is teaming with Viacom Worldwide Studios to direct a brand new drama sequence, “Los Enviados.”

Unveiled Friday at a VIS press convention, held just about, the faith-themed thriller marks the primary fruit of a first-look deal unveiled final Could between VIS and 100 Bares, the Buenos Aires-based manufacturing label of Campanella, whose credit embody episodes of “Home,” the primary season of USA Community 2016 cable drama “Colony” and 2001 comedy characteristic movie “Son of the Bride,” nominated for a greatest worldwide movie Oscar, which Campanella received in 2010 with “The Secret in Their Eyes.”

Directed by Campanella, “Los Enviados” tracks two clergymen on a mission to confirm the whereabouts of an alleged healer who mysteriously disappears. The clergymen’ lives, in addition to their religion, are pushed to the restrict, nonetheless, once they uncover the psychiatric group on the outskirts of city which is hiding secrets and techniques behind the lacking healer.

“Not solely are we thrilled to be working with a legendary director- producer, Juan José Campanella, on the unimaginable mission, ‘Los Enviados,’” mentioned JC Acosta, president, ViacomCBS Networks Americas. “We’re equally excited to have the ability to provide this new premium product to our purchasers.”

The 2-year take care of VIS requires Campanella and 100 Bares to develop and produce premium content material for VIS.

For 100 Bares, the VIS deal brings cash to the desk – a commodity in scarce provide in Argentina as networks’ advert revenues have plunged, depleting funding for Argentina’s Incaa state-sector company, which has sought to energy up moneys for Argentine TV manufacturing.

Equally, the VIS alliance permits 100 Bares to compete with vastly extra capitalized TV industries. “We are able to consider much more formidable initiatives with out limiting ourselves when it comes to codecs and platforms, giving precedence to good concepts,” Campanella mentioned after signing with VIS.

Information of the VIS-100 Bares joint manufacturing “Los Enviados” comes a day after Viacom CBS Worldwide Studios and Colombia’s Dynamo introduced a pact to co-development and produce authentic premium content material for international audiences.

Each bulletins construct on three years of extraordinary however logical progress by Viacom in Latin America and Spain which started with Viacom Worldwide Media Networks (VIMN) – Americas shopping for Argentine broadcast community Telefe in November 2016.

Viacom bought a majority stake in Brazilian comedy YouTube channel manufacturing home Porta dos Fundos in April 2017. It has gone on to signal first-look offers with writer-director-actor-producer Santiago Segura, creator of the “Torrente” franchise and a towering drive in Spanish comedy; Argentine Ariel Winograd, one among Argentina’s high upscale mainstream administrators (“Heist of the Century”); and distinguished producer Frida Torresblanco (“Pan‘s Labyrinth,” “Disobedience”) at Braven Movies.

This February, VIS unveiled a primary look take care of Infinity Hill which was launched at November’s American Movie Market by longtime Telefonica and Viacom producer Axel Kuschevatzky (“The Secret in Their Eyes,” “Wild Tales” ),“Ready for Anya” producer Phin Glynn and producer Cindy Teperman (“Animal”).