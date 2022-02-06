Juan Manuel Fangio’s favorite car is auctioned in England: it was given to him by a famous car factory after his retirement from Formula 1

Fangio’s favorite car auctioned (RM Sotheby’s)

Juan Manuel Fangio He is recognized as one of the best drivers in the history of Formula 1. Winner of five titles in the highest category of world motorsports, his record lasted decades until Michael Schumacher first equaled it and then surpassed it with his seven crowns, the same that adds the British Lewis Hamilton. Beyond that, the passage of time increased the capacity and the conductive level of the Argentine.

Almost three months ago, in his native Balcarce, the remains of the five-time champion were finally transferred from the regional cemetery to a mausoleum erected in the historic Fangio Museum. And now, a new novelty was unveiled about the crook: your favorite car will be auctioned in England.

As indicated RM Sotheby’s, a Canadian-based classic car auction company that also has offices in the United States and several European countries, The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, which the German factory gave to Fangio once his sports career in F1 ended, will be auctioned from February 28 to March 4 only through the private bidding system.

Image of the interior of the car that Mercedes gave Fangio in 1958 (RM Sotheby’s)

The expert house itself in classic car auctions explained that the two-seater sports convertible was a gift that the house of the three-pointed star made to the five-time champion for his retirement in 1958, recognized as his favorite car. The car was kept by the family after his death and exhibited in the Balcarce museum.

In addition, it clarifies about the history of the route that the Mercedes had. Once the German factory, with which Chueco won two Formula 1 world titles -in 1954 and 1955-, the Argentinian began to tour Europe together with his partner at the time, Andrea Berruet. Once the journey through the Old continent, the convertible landed in Argentina and was registered in March 1960 as a trophy to be exempt from tax burdens for its owner.

RM Sotheby’s house indicates that according to reports, Fangio used the car for about 70,000 kilometers as marked by his odometer. For its part, the specialized media Motor 1 indicates that the same was used by the former pilot in various events such as carrying Silvana Suárez, brand new Miss World 1978, in the consecration parade. The sports car was also present twice in the 1000 Miles with the Argentines behind the wheel.

Fangio’s Mercedes engine to be auctioned in England (RM Sotheby’s)

In addition, the company that will be in charge of the tender indicated that the chassis, engine, body, box, differential, hood and hard top numbers coincide. The model retains the original interior in cream leather with the wear of the years. Other unique details include the gear knob Fangio fitted and a decal from UPPI, the predecessor organization to the Grand Prix Drivers Association, of which Fangio was a founding member.

The car, with a 3.0-litre, 210-horsepower engine and a top speed of 250 km/h, will be available for public inspection as it goes on display at Sotheby’s London over the next week before going to the Royal Automobile Club, before traveling to the event International Concours of Elegance (ICE) in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

It was not announced how much the base money of the auction will be (RM Sotheby’s)

KEEP READING:

The tragic story of Pinocchio Marimón, Fangio’s pupil and the only Argentine who was killed in Formula 1: the obsession that cost him his life

The exciting story of the car with which Fangio made his official debut: how he recovered it 50 years after selling it