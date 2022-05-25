Juan Manuel Márquez attacked Eddy Reynoso for the defeats of the Canelo Team

Juan Manuel Márquez reproached the work of Eddy Reynoso (Photos / Gettyimages)

The start of the 2022 calendar of the Canelo Team, commanded by Eddy Reynoso y Saul Canelo Álvarezhas not been favorable because of the three boxers who have fought at the beginning of the year, none has been able to consummate a victory, so Eddy Reynoso has a total of three defeats in different fights so far this year.

Julius Caesar Rey Martínez, Oscar Valdez y Canelo Álvarez they lost their respective fights, that’s why Juan Manuel Marquez questioned the quality of the coach. Because Eddy trains all the members of the Canelo TeamI consider that did not take an adequate strategy with each of them and did not advise them from the corner, as he was supposed to.

The Dynamite Márquez shared his analysis on the podcast ProBox TV Spanish and the first thing asked is to question what happened to Eddy Reynoso so to be the WBC best coach 2021 To date he did not reflect that merit, since he did not seek the technique above the ring and as the rounds passed he did the same with his fighters.

He only limited himself to asking them if they were feeling well instead of preparing them to aspire to a victory, a fact that Márquez reproached. From your point of view He repeated that mistake both in Valdez’s fight and Álvarez’sfor which he pointed out that he did not provide his fighters with tools to think about a victory or turn the fight around.

“You have to see what went wrong because I remember in some episodes of the fight with Óscar Valdez I said to him ‘How do you feel?’ I didn’t give him what he had to do. same in the fight with Canelowhat was it that I had to do, if he had to throw combinationspressure, I move my waist, the technical aspects, the emergencies inside the ring, what do I have to do to aspire to a victory“, he pointed.

It should be remembered that The King lost the WBC super featherweight champion title ante Shakur Stevenson in April, while Rey Martinez let go of the WBC Diamond commemorative super flyweight belt in March and the founder of the Canelo Team He failed to establish himself as the 175-pound champion after falling to Dmitry Bivol on May 7, so these results were the ones the former professional boxer regretted.

Juan Manuel pointed out that in all the fights Eddy he stopped advising his fightersso the defeats should serve to make an exhaustive analysis of the future of the Canelo Team and of all his pupils, mainly with Óscar Valdez for losing his championship belt and also of the growing career of César Martínez.

“I think They are also key points Eddy Reynoso stopped doing it in some episodesso we have to wait for what is coming for Eddy Reynoso, I think they have to analyze well what is coming for Rey Martínez, what is coming for Óscar Valdez”.

Canelo Álvarez confirmed trilogy with Gennady Golovkin

Saul Canelo Álvarez confirmed the third confrontation against the Kazakh Gennady Golovkin. It was through his official accounts that the Mexican made the announcement of the function that will take place on September 17 with a venue to be confirmed. According to what was said by the native of Jalisco, the fight will be the end of the trilogy between both boxers.

“I am very happy to bring you the best fights and this will not be the exception. It’s time to finish what we started and defend our titles #CaneloGGG3 this September 17th Venue to be confirmed,” he wrote. Canelo on Instagram and accompanied it with a promotional image.

