Juan Manuel Márquez vs. Marco Barrera: why there was no second match of the rivalry

In Mexican boxing, he starred in different emblematic battles above the ring. One of them was the one he had Juan Manuel Marquez against Mark Anthony Barrera. In March 2007, both Aztec fighters faced each other in the ring for the title of superpluma of the World Boxing Council (CMB).

who came out victorious of that fight was the Dynamite Marquez Well, he took the fight by unanimous decision after long 12 rounds in which both boxers gave their best and showed the intention of being crowned champions, but only one got it and it was Juan Manuel.

Due to how controversial the fight was, since Marco Barrera accused the judges of “theft”, the public expected a second chapter of the rivalry between both Mexicans, but that did not happen. Despite his Dynamite showed interest in doing so, Marco Barrera refused.

Years later, Ignatius Nacho Beristan was in charge of revealing the reason why the duel was not agreed. In an interview with Eric Terrible Morales for the podcast One More Round, the coach revealed what Marco Antonio told him to reject Márquez.

According to the testimony of Don Nacho, Barrera did not want the Mexico City fighter to get “richer” At the cost of the name of his name, although the fight was generating great anticipation and could become one of the highest paid, Marco refused.

“(It was not done) because Barrera said that he was not going to allow that bastard to earn money with him, that is what he said”

And it is that before the insistence of Juan Manuel Márquez, The former champion was firm and flatly refused a second chapter that could have given him the opportunity to be champion again.

“I’m not going to allow that guy to make money with me, to go to hell,” recalled Nacho Beristáin.

Was the March 17, 2007 in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, when Márquez was crowned WBC champion in super featherweight. The decision of the judges was strongly questioned since on that occasion on at least two occasions, the Dynamite fell to the canvas.

One of the actions The judges sanctioned Barrera when he hit Márquez’s face when he was on the canvasat that moment the fighter had to retire to his corner, an action he did not do and that hurt his score because he tried to hit him too many.

Juan Manuel Marquez demanded respect in the face of the loss of seriousness and professionalism in world boxing that, in his opinion, has caused this trend.

During an interview with the media ESPNthe Dynamite Marquez recalled the effort and discipline that the boxers dedicated in the professional field must perform in order to stand out.

“From my point of view, without fear of being wrong, it is a huge disrespect for boxing because it should be taken seriously. He trains, he prepares, the fighter leaves everything above the ring and that doesn’t happen now. It seems unfair to me that a youtuber is fighting in a ring. boxing deserves respect”, he highlighted.

Jake y Logan Paulwho became known on the internet, are two of the people who have found in boxing a sport for position your personality.

