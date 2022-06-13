Juan Manuel Márquez will enter the Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York

Juan Manuel Márquez will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class (Photo: [email protected])

Mexican boxing will be partying again with the recognition of one of its most outstanding exponents of recent years. Juan Manuel Dynamite Marquez will become the 23rd character on the list of boxers nationals invested in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York. His appointment took place since 2020, although it will be this 2022 when the formal ceremony can be held.

The native of Mexico City will be part of the outstanding list designated in the year 2020which also includes Bernard Hopkins, Barbara Buttrick y Shane Mosley. However, they will also Floyd Mayweahter, Wladimir Klitschko, Miguel Cotto, Roy Jones Jr. among others that were part of the 2021 and 2022 lists.

It is Sunday June 12, 2022 the organizing committee of the great hall will carry out the investiture of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes. In that sense, for the first time in history, the ceremony will be held in a venue outside the Hall of Fame itself thanks to the large number of people who will attend and be officially recognized. It is worth mentioning that the COVID.19 pandemic prevented its realization for two consecutive years.

With the appointment of Marquez, the list of Mexicans present in the Hall of Fame will increase to 23. Before him, a fighter in the ancient era, that is, Baby Arizmendi, was recognized.

Secondly, 17 fighters in the modern era have paraded through the templete of Canastota. The list is made up of Marco Antonio Barrera, Miguel Canto, Julio Cesar Chavez, Pipino Cuevas, Oscar Dela Hoya, Humberto Chiquita Gonzalez, Ricardo Finito Lopez, Erik Terrible Morales, Jose Butter Naples, Ruben Puas Olivarez, Carlos Palomino, Lupe Painter, Ultiminio Ramos, Vincent Left Gold Saldivar, Salvador Sanchez, Daniel Zaragoza and Carlos Zarate.

In the list stand out the names of Jose Napoles and Ultiminio Ramos, who were born in Cuba but built their professional career and assumed Mexican nationality. In the same case there is Oscar de la hoyaboxer who represented the United States at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games and who also came to be known as Mexican in his professional career.

Another of the items where Mexico also stands out is that of non-participant Characters, that is, the one intended for promoters and coaches. In it are found Ignacio Nacho Beristáincoach of Juan Manuel Márquez, as well as Arturo Whose Hernandez, Rafael Mendoza, and Jose Sulaiman.

The May 29, 1993, Juan Manuel Márquez burst onto the professional scene, although as an amateur he consolidated a long journey with the help of Ignacio Beristáin, character who accompanied him until the end of his career. Although his presentation in the Big Top resulted in a decision loss, it did not determine the formidable journey he later embarked on.

Before falling for the second time, he was able to make a undefeated record of 29 brawls to the thread In total, throughout his 21-year career, he was able to engage in 64 fights. Of the total, in 56 episodes were favored and even 40 were by way of knockout. In the same way, he accumulated seven defeats and a single draw.

In his history he could face Manny Pacquiao four times. The first fight resulted in a draw, while the following two favored the Filipino. It was not but until the fourth episode when he managed to prevail. On the other hand, he became the third Mexican boxer to conquer four different weight categories and achieved win nine world championship belts.

