Juan Manuel Márquez’s advice to Canelo after his defeat with Bivol

Photos: Cuartoscuro.

Though Saul Alvarez has sought to turn around the defeat he suffered against Dmitry Bivolthe episode is still present among boxing experts. Juan Manuel Marquez, a boxer who also became an idol in Mexico, spoke about it. After having erred in his prognosis where Canelo would win by way of knockoutthe Dynamite recommended what should be the next step in your career.

During a chat with David Faitelson, the pupil of Ignacio Beristáin was questioned about the role that the undisputed 168-pound champion developed in the ring. In this sense, he highlighted that was vastly outclassedbecause the fighter from Kyrgyzstan followed the correct strategy to minimize his power.

“I think it’s hard to say, but I would stay in the 168 because if I go up to 175, where Beterbiev is and other great boxers who are difficult, I would go back to 168 and would analyze. Fighting at 175 he had already done with Kovalev and he didn’t expect him to be as depleted as he was. Boxing is about strategy too and the one used by Diaz looked pretty goodit turned out for Bivol”, he highlighted in the space.

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez could hardly hit his opponent’s face (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY)

The Dynamite highlighted the name of one of the members of the corner of Dmitry Bivol. Joel DiazMexican-American trainer, was responsible for designing the outline of the fight that the champion of the World Boxing Association (WBC) had to develop for stay undefeated. And it is that the coach has closely followed the career of the man from Guadalajara.

“He changed the strategy well. Joel Diaz, who was in the corner of Bivol, worked the strategy well. He surprised me how well he worked because when Canelo Álvarez was looking to throw punches, Bivol took a step back and left him out of distance. I thought that Canelo I could counterattack him with the jab and that he was going to arrive strong and with speed, but they handled a perfect strategy”, he recalled.

For his part, who was then cataloged as the best pound for pound in the world, tried counter Bivol’s jab with a strategy that has worked for him with other fighters. With his powerful right hook repeatedly hit Dmitry’s left arm to tire him out and find one more space to counterattack. However, with assistance from his corner, the champion managed to overcome the pain and stand firm.

Canelo Álvarez will start a third fight against Gennady Golovkin to try to overcome the bitter pill (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

The defeat earned Canelo the stop being listed as the best pound for pound in the world. On the one hand, the magazine The Ring lowered it to sixth place and promoted Oleksandr Usyk, who fights at heavyweight. On the other hand, the middle ESPN lowered it to fourth rung and overcame Terrence Crawford, Naoya Inque and Errol Spence Jr. in the previous three positions.

When asked who should be considered the best pound for pound in the world, the Dynamite was more tolerant did not consider that Canelo Álvarez must lose the position. However, she mentioned Terrence Crawford y Gervonta Davis as the characters that could unseat him although, he clarified, it is necessary to “analyze the level of opposition that each one of them has had.”

In the meantime, Canelo Álvarez plans to regain confidence against Gennady Golovkin. On September 17 they will play the third fight in their history, where the Mexican will seek to impose conditions after his disputed victory in 2018. If he wins, he could have the enough confidence to exercise the rematch clause with Dmitry Bivoleither at light heavyweight or to defend his 168-pound titles.

