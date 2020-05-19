Juan Mata, Xavi Hernandez in Amazon, Atresmedia Studios Series – Variety

Amazon Prime Video and Spain’s Atresmedia Studios have teamed for “Residing Overseas,” a four-part doc collection which continues the worldwide big’s profitable line in insider soccer star portraits – suppose Emmy profitable “Six Desires.”

Set to launch on Amazon Prime Video in Spain and the U.Okay. on June 5, “Residing Overseas” additionally marks an extra collaboration between Amazon and collection producer Atresmedia Studios, considered one of Spain’s largest premium content material manufacturing powerhouses.

Directed by Sonia Lopez, and govt produced by Jorge Pérez Vega and Ignacio Corrales, “Residing Overseas” will profile a number of the most essential figures in the trendy Spanish recreation because the nation’s nationwide staff accomplished an unprecedented triple profitable the UEFA Euro 2008, the 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2012.

Nonetheless underrated – no Spaniard has scored extra objectives in the Premier League – Juan Mata moved to Chelsea in 2011 and Man. United in 2014, and continues to be one of many favourite stars to have performed for each golf equipment, a mid-fielder who seemingly drifts into help or scoring positions. His resolution to pledge 1% of his wage to the Frequent Objective Charity confirmed his standing as considered one of soccer’s most considerate gamers.

Additionally profiled in “Residing Overseas,” Xavi Hernández personified, whether or not in Barcelona F.C. or Spain’s nationwide staff, the Johann Cruyff revolution in soccer technique as interpreted by Barcelona supervisor Pep Guardiola. His transfer to Qatar to play and now handle is seen as an incubating preparation for a significant managerial profession in Europe.

A 3rd profile is David Villa, the Spanish nationwide staff’s high goalscorer ever, and essential in its reaching the ultimate of 2008, 2010, and 2012, who performed his closing matches in Japan’s nationwide league.

Residing Overseas can even accompany Javi Martínez, who made the transfer as a younger defender from Bilbao to Germany’s Bayern Munich.

Detailing the gamers’ accomplishments as a part of their nationwide groups and a number of the largest membership groups in the world “Residing Overseas’s” 4 35 minutes can even “discover the individuals behind the personas admired by hundreds of thousands, taking a look at who these soccer icons are after they take off their staff shirts; what they love to do off the pitch, who they’re closest to, how they chill out and the way they spend time with their households,” Amazon Prime Video introduced in an announcement Tuesday.

“With this new docuseries, our Prime members will get an inside have a look at a number of the largest stars in Spanish soccer as we watch them stay overseas”, stated Ricardo Cabornero, head of Prime Video Content material, Amazon. “We’re excited to be launching this unique docuseries on the 10th anniversary of Spain profitable the World Cup in South Africa.”

“Residing Overseas” joins a rapidly constructing physique of Spanish sports-themed or Spain-produced content material on Prime Video, together with the Amazon Authentic collection “El Corazón de Sergio Ramos,” “Six Desires” and the “All or Nothing” doc collection. Upcoming is a documentary movie masking the profession of soccer participant Fernando Torres, and “Fernando,” an intimate private portrayal of Formulation One World Champion Fernando Alonso.