Juan Musso’s bad day: from a rude mistake to the penalty he committed in Atalanta’s elimination from the Europa League

Juan Musso did not have a good production on the night of the Europa League. The archer of Atalanta suffered a day to forget in the defeat of his team by 2 a 0 in front of RB Leipzigfor the quarter finals of the European competition. After rescuing a tie in Germanywhere the former Racing had shone with outstanding volleys, in the rematch disputed in the Certain stage from bergamo the opposite happened.

When Christopher Nkunku opened the scoring to put the team ahead Domenico Tedesco the nerves invaded the local protagonists. The imminent elimination of the international tournament generated chaos in a cast that had serious aspirations to the title. An example of this was when the German team managed a perfect triangulation between Konrad Laimer, Nkuku Y André Silva that exposed the performance of the nicoleño.

Although that scene did not end in the net, the goalkeeper’s miscalculation could have ended in the worst way. An episode that was repeated at the end of the show when Musso knocked down the unbeatable French striker inside the area that the Spanish referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz sanctioned with the maximum penalty. From the twelve steps the figure of the meeting did not fail and decreed the 2 a 0 to stamp the tickets RB Leipzig to the semifinals of the competition.

“In Racing I understood from a very young age that sometimes you have to wait for the results to come through. It is like a law of life, because beyond what one strives for, what one thinks one deserves and what each one works to achieve it, there are times when circumstances turn out differently from what one thought”, had declared a few months ago in dialogue with Infobae the man in the folder Lionel Scaloni as an alternative to Dibu Martínez for him Qatar World Cup.

During that interview, the nicoleño had made an analysis on how to recover from the days like the ones he lived in the last few hours: “From a very young age I realized that there are no excuses to give up anything. I always tried to look for examples of referents who have managed to overcome adversity. Many times it happens that one makes an effort, is giving everything and thinks that his moment is now and life puts some obstacle to lower the arms. I always remained convinced of giving 100% of everything that depends on me, because nothing can be done with external factors. In the National Team I still haven’t had the opportunity to play much and that doesn’t mean I’m not ready. I don’t believe that. There are few games a year and we are all at a similar level, beyond the tastes of the coach. I would never put myself in the selfish place of getting angry and lowering my arms if it is not my turn to play, but I will continue fighting, training and preparing for when the time comes “.

