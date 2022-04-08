Juan Musso’s impressive double save in the Europa League: he covered a penalty and flew on the rebound

*Juan Musso’s double save in Atalanta’s draw with RB Leipzig

One of the most prominent figures of the day bears the name of Juan Musso. The archer of Atalanta had a remarkable production in his team’s tie for 1 a 1 in front of RB Leipzig, in Germany, for the first duel of the Europa League quarterfinals. The ex Racing exposed his best version when the referee Michael Oliver sanctioned a penalty in favor of the local team in the Red Bull Arena.

Like the Colombian louis muriel had put the cast of bergamo in advantage, the maximum penalty gave the Portuguese the possibility Andre Silva of matching the actions from the twelve steps. However, the extraordinary response of the Argentine drowned out the cry of the Lusitanian. In addition, on the rebound, the nicoleño once again showed off with a fabulous maneuver, after Benjamin Henrichs headed on the rebound in search of the net.

Unfortunately for the Italians, Musso could do nothing when a few moments later Davide Zappacosta improvised a rudimentary movement that led to the goal against that sealed equality in the territory German.

Italians currently seventh in Serie A and who reached their commitment after eliminating another German club, Bayer Leverkusen, in the round of 16, opened the scoring through their striker coffee grower louis murielwith a splendid curl shot that left the Hungarian with no chance Péter Gulácsi.

The Leipzigfourth in his league and did not have to play in the last 16 of this competition since his rival was Spartak Moscow (excluded after the Russian invasion of Ukraine), equalized thanks to a goal against Davide Zappacosta. The team from Bergamo were also lucky, since they were saved from defeat thanks to a header from the Hungarian Dominic’s Rooms crashed into the stick at the close of the show. The second leg of this tie will be played on Thursday next week in Italy.

*The best plays from the first match of the Europa League quarterfinals

KEEP READING

“It was so annoying”: Wayne Rooney shot Cristiano Ronaldo and called Rio Ferdinand arrogant

The millionaire figure that Cristiano Ronaldo will lose for not winning any title with Manchester United

The question that bothered Cristiano Ronaldo in the run-up to the duel against Macedonia for a place in the World Cup

Interview with Juan Musso: the secrets of the success of the National Team in the Copa América and how Messi reacted when he found out that he would not continue at Barcelona