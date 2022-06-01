Juan Pablo Toro, the Argentine who wants to make history in the “killer mountain” of the Himalayas

Juan Pablo Toro will try to reach the summit at Nanga Parbat (@juanp_toro)

The Nanga Parbat is a mountain of 8,125 meters high which makes it the second largest in Pakistan. At the same time, it is the ninth highest summit in the world and among its faces the Rupal slope stands out: the “largest wall on the planet”, a face “almost totally vertical for 4600 meters. An unimaginable abyss”, he explains to Infobae John Paul Bullwho together with his partner Matoco Erroz (professional high mountain guide), they dream of becoming the first Argentines to reach the top.

Snow, ice, rocks and granite are the main components that place it among the most dangerous natural elevations on earth, to the point of being known as “The Killer Mountain” With just 339 ascents throughout its history, it registers 85 victims, taking one of the highest death/summit rates of the 14 eight thousand (cordon of mountains in the Himalayas that exceed 8 thousand meters in height).

With this imposing scenario, Juan Pablo and Matoco will meet in a journey that will consist of no less than a month and a half until they reach the summit: “Mountaineering is my passion”highlights Juan Pablo, who fuses his interest in sports with his main job as CEO of CIE Security (Private security services company) for more than 15 years.

The 51-year-old man from Mendoza began in the spectacular world of mountaineering more than a decade ago, debuting with Lanín (a 3,776-meter-high volcano in southern Argentina). “Over time I got excited, I made a couple of mountains of 4 thousand meters, 5 thousand and I was lucky enough to summit the first attempt at Aconcagua (6,961m) in 2013. At that moment I realized that this was just beginning. For many, reaching Aconcagua is the highest point one can reach, but for me it was the other way around. I said, ‘Well, this is what I’m going to do for the rest of my life.’ From then on I dedicated myself to training just for this, ”she details.

Nanga Parbat is among the 10 highest mountains in the world (@nangaparbatofficial)

This one, however, It will be an unprecedented challenge for the Argentinein which on one side he will be with his partner, and on the other the imposing Nanga Parbat with all the stories that surround it, including the death of the Argentine Mariano Galván in 2017.

“He was a fat man. Mariano was a pioneer who did several eight-thousanders alone and always without oxygen. An animal. He attempted Nanga Parbat by a slightly more complex route, which had been done only once. With his Spanish partner Alberto Zerain, they wanted to make a route along a ridge, a block of ice crumbled and they fell”, he recalls about the sad episode that occurred that June 24 on the Manzeno ridge, which was swept away by an avalanche at 6,400 meters high.

“The Nanga has a whole history behind it and that was what motivated me the most”assures the Argentine, who is also aware of the tragic journey of the Messner brothers and the Nazi expeditions that They killed 26 people in two different years.

Nanga Parbat was listed as the “Killer Mountain” for its high summit/death rate (@nangaparbatofficial)

Nanga Parbat, as well as other mountains that make up the 14 eight-thousanders, became an obsession for the most powerful countries of the timeincluding Nazi Germany, which chose this Himalayan mountain to summit as a symbol of power and strength.

However, the expeditions were going to fail in their two attempts, turning Nanga Parbat into the “Black Legend” of the Nazi regime. The first march towards the imposing elevation took place in 1934 and it was led by the mountaineer Willy Merkl (he had already traveled a large part of it in 1932). They died on that journey 4 Germans and 6 Sherpas due to hypothermia and exhaustion.

Three years later, and with precise instructions from Hitler (“Summit or Death”), who had made Nanga Parbat a personal matter, the second was held. On that occasion the adventure ended up becoming the most tragic in the history of mountaineering by accumulating 16 deaths: six Germans, one Austrian and nine Sherpas, product of an avalanche.

Until the moment of the first ascent that starred Hermann Bhul en 195331 deceased people had already been registered.

Juan Pablo Toro will try to make history at Nanga Parbat

“Little by little, the idea of ​​going to do an eight-thousander was maturing in my head. As I was progressing technically and in height, I began to think about that”, explains Juan Pablo about the project to climb one of the highest mountains in the world. “I ended up deciding that if I was going to go to the Himalayas only once, I wanted to go to a mountain that is more difficult and less accessible than what Everest is today. To that was added that Of the 14 eight thousand there are only two that no Argentine has ever climbed. It was there that I said, it’s over here,” he adds.

This Argentine mountaineer, who is three summits away from completing the ten highest elevations in America, details that the training is annual and that now intensified leg and upper body exercises to try to master the immense unevenness of 8,125 meters high.

“It is one thing to ascend and another to climb. The Nanga Parbat is more physical and requires you to know how to progress on a very inclined or almost vertical plane with the use of ropes, carabiners and insurance. Unlike Everest, for example, it is only climbed by climbing. It has the particularity of being very vertical on all sides. You are all the time on a very steep plane of snow, ice and rocks. It is a mountain that requires not only solving and acclimatizing to the height but also climbing on those surfaces and above all being physically fit to do that type of ascent.”

That is why his training focuses on an aerobic and resistance part (3 or 4 hours, three times a week, cycling through rural terrain) and a strength part: “Since we considered the project I started to train the physical part harder because it is a very demanding mountain, you are uncomfortable all the time. We will use pegs or directly ropes on the rocky part ascending with the legs”.

At the same time, he recognizes that the mental part is also crucial when dealing with these types of natural monsters: “It is as important as the physical part. You have to be very determined and sure that you want to be there and that you want to reach the top, because at the slightest doubt you have, you will find a thousand excuses to give up and go”.

“You really have to be very sure and convinced that you want to do it. And once you’re there the days are long, it’s 10 hours of extreme activity and not to mention the summit day. Truly, your head has to accompany you because the temptation to go down and give up is great, ”she warns.

Juan Pablo will make a journey of no less than 45 days in Pakistan (@juanp_toro)

This will be the longest expedition of which he has participated so far, which it will demand no less than 45 days in which he will be alone with his teammate and their respective backpacks.

consulted by Infobae about their content, Juan Pablo highlighted among all that they will carry within them, high altitude food (Provided by Camps Food, “it is a dehydrated food with a chemical process that makes it weigh nothing. Then you add hot water -melting snow- and you have rice with vegetables, lentil stew, noodles with vegetables”) and technological gadgets (they will have a satellite internet service that will provide tesacomwhich will help them to communicate by messages despite being more than 6500 meters high).

“Somehow the mountain is in my life”assures Juan Pablo, who has been married to Marina for 26 years and has three children: “When they ask her, she always answers that trust me and my criteria a lot to make decisions on the mountain. It has happened to me that I had to make a difficult decision and it was made. She knows I’m not going to force a situation and I’m not going to overdo the risks I can take.”

“She knows that I am going to be far away and almost incommunicadobut trust that we are going to make wise decisions considering that we have a family”, assures Juan Pablo Toro, who together with Matoco Erroz, dream of becoming the first Argentines to summit one of the most dangerous mountains on the planet.

