Juan Reynoso avoids the worst start of the Cruz Azul tournament by surprisingly defeating Pachuca

This Monday, at the close of day 3, Pachuca received Cruz Azul at the Hidalgo Stadium. The celestial ones got a surprise triumph with a lone goal of Juan Escobar, despite the fact that Hidalgo dominated the match.

The Tuzos returned home after failing to get their first victory when drew against champion León visiting (0-0). Therefore, those directed by Paulo Pezzolano they needed to get a positive result to calm the turbulent waters of the bleak start of the tournament.

This The same task was entrusted to the cement manufacturers, that, in addition to not getting a victory, they dragged two defeats in a row (Santos Laguna and Puebla). They also had to urgently get a goal call, since they had not been able to score at the beginning of the semester.

However the Coach Juan Reynoso’s approach was totally defensive. He surprised by taking out a line of five defenders, four midfielders and the young Santiago Giménez was the only one in charge of piercing the goal defended by Óscar Ustari.

For this reason, the locals were the dominators of the ball in the first half. The people of the capital only waited expectantly for the attacks of their rivals in the hope of getting a counterattack that would give them the advantage.

Despite the insistence of the Bella Airosa, they couldn’t beat José de Jesús Corona, the guardian of the celestial bow. On the other hand, the visitors did not have clear arrivals in front of the frame and they even lacked ideas to offend the rear.

Already in the second half, Reynoso modified his pieces before the lack of clarity of his pupils. He discarded his surprise idea of ​​the five-defense line by taking out youth player Jaiber Jiménez for Yoshimar Yotún.

The duel was more even in possession of the ball, but Pachuca continued to stomp on the cement field. The lack of offensive clarity on the part of Cruz Azul did not worry the local defense.

Interestingly, after a backlash that ended in a corner kick, The Machine took the lead on the scoreboard (61 ′). After the center to the first post of Ignacio Rivero, Juan Escobar flew over his markers to finish off with an accurate header and get to the front in the cards (0-1).

Minutes later, a play surprised the Tuzos againWell, the referee Edgar Morales noted criminal for a hug from Erick Aguirre to Adrián Aldrete. However, after reviewing the action on the VAR screens, changed his decision.

But the annotation ended up being a shock for the meeting, which for an hour was not very dynamic. The Hidalgo, focused on tying the game, left spaces behind that the celestial ones took advantage of to leave several sighs of relief when finishing their attacks.

In the end, those of Mexico City closed spaces again not to miss their first victory of the tournament. Those from Hidalgo pressed forward, but Ignacio Rivero and Jesús Corona became heroes when scoring goals.

Still Mauro Quiroga had the opportunity to even the score in the last minute of the match. However, the Argentine forward He sent the ball to the stands, which is why La Maquina got its first win in Liga MX.

The next engagement of Pachuca It will be next Friday when I visit Mazatlan and el Kraken. And cambio, Blue Cross will return to the Azteca Stadium to receive the White Roosters of Querétaro.

