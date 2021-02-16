Juan Reynoso ruled out that Cruz Azul would make Tigres a “corridor” for runner-up in the Club World Cup

Juan Reynoso ruled out that Cruz Azul would make Tigres “corridor” for runner-up in the Club World Cup (Photo: David Martínez Pelcastre / EFE)



Juan Reynoso, coach of Blue Cross, rejected that his team make a “corridor” to the UANL Tigers for the runner-up in the Club World Cup. He assured that if they had raised the title in front of the Bayern Munich they would have made the corresponding recognition.

“No, he will respond to congratulate them as was done through social networks or through an interview, and it is true If he had been Champion, we would have been happy to do the corridor for him, but being runner-up, it is not appropriate “said the Peruvian at a press conference.

Despite this, the celestial strategist raved about the feline institution. Although he did not dare to declare him the fifth great in Mexican soccer, he pointed out that his opponents have a great history within soccer.

The celestial strategist was full of praise for the feline institution, although he did not dare to declare it as the fifth great of Mexican soccer (Photo: Ibraheem Al Omari / Reuters)

“I think that assessment should be played on your (media) court. I, as Mexican soccer people, have always been a rival of respect, since the 80s they have won things. Great players with a spectacular history have participated in that institution ”, he said.

From his opinion, he considered that university students are a “Very large institution of respect”. However, he once again avoided the question and pointed out that his rivals have become protagonists of the MX League because of the cement company that has supported them for more than a decade.

“So, there I do a little bit that I fight it because I think it is an assessment that is more about the media than about an answer that I can give. I know that in interns they are considered large because in one way or another they are supported for a large company and he is one of the protagonists semester by semester of Mexican soccer ”, he explained.

After his three victories in a row, the helmsman pointed out that they should not be trusted by the good step in the championship (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

About the meeting this Wednesday, Reynoso indicated that they hope to have the best Tigres. “You have to be careful because it is a rival that if you do not come out awake from the beginning you can make a bad move,” he warned.

“Wednesday’s game will be tough, difficult. It is a rival that comes in tune, many people might think that they come somewhat exhausted, exhausted by the subject of the trip, the time change, but he is always a respectful rival and it is sure to be a nice match “, full.

At the same time, gave his analysis of the first third of the season of The Machine. The South American acknowledged that they had a tumultuous start to the tournament, since in their first two games they lost to Santos Laguna and Puebla.

The South American recognized that they had a stumbled start to the tournament, because in their first two games they fell to Santos Laguna and Puebla (Photo: EFE)



“You always envision winning all the games, but we knew that the beginning was not going to be easy, maybe out there a dot more or two more dots I would have thought we could have today, but the team is competing, every time I see it better individually, every time that is reflected in the collective performance in the sum of points, “he noted.

And it is that the cement workers woke up on day three, getting three victories in a row (Pachuca, Querétaro and Necaxa). However, the helmsman pointed out that they should not be trusted by the good step in the championship.

“Today we have to be alert, not believe it too much and keep making the group compete. I think that today the intersquadras are seen from another level and that must be reflected in the face of rivals in official matches, “he concluded.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Adalid Maganda, Mexican referee, asked Conapred to open a case of racism against Arturo Brizio

Mexican women’s team will celebrate return to the Azteca Stadium with a new DT and luxury call-up

Guillermo Almada assured that Santos Laguna’s victory over Rayados “was vital”

Javier Aguirre acknowledged that he has not convinced Rayados forwards to overcome lack of forcefulness