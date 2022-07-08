Juan Reynoso sued Cruz Azul for debts from his liquidation

Juan Reynoso sues Blue Cross (Photo: EFE/ Francisco Guasco)



Almost two months since the set of Blue Cross ceased to John Reynoso as his technical coach, the relationship between both parties has not been settled in a good way because now the Peruvian coach imposed a request to the board of the Ferris wheel for the lack of his liquidation.

The technician who made the champion cement workers after 23 years of drought approached the Conciliation Commission and Dispute Resolution of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) to request support from the sports organization and thus oblige the Cruz Azul team to pay the settlement they still owe you.

Reynoso advocated non-payment because He left the club before his contract officially endedthat is to say that, having been dismissed months before the end of his employment relationship with Cruz Azul, the team celeste he would be obliged to cover his salary that was still pending in the contracting of his services.

But one of the important points to highlight is that, before the coach decided to sue his team years ago, decided to wait for the board to find his replacement and have a new coach, since with the lawsuit he could have interfered in that transaction. Once they introduced Diego Aguirre as the new coach, Reynoso took up his request and chose to sue the club.

Official statement from the Cruz Azul board and the dismissal of Juan Reynoso (Photo: Twitter/@CruzAzul)

May 19 the Celestial Machine made official the departure of chess playerfor which the contract that was still in force was rescinded, it should be remembered that still He had one more tournament left to finish his contractsince the expiration date of his contract was until December 2022. So the set of celeste He would be left to owe the seven months that he was still able to compete with the club.

Therefore, the Peruvian approached the board to negotiate the outstanding balance, but received a refusal to their demands since, when the announcement of the dismissal of Reynoso it became known that the decision to leave was made in a common agreementwhich would be nullifying the possibilities of demanding a settlement.

In addition, several reports stated that the chess player he didn’t want to leave the clubsince he was determined to continue competing with them during the Opening 2022. But the closure that he had in the Closing 2022 and the lack of effectiveness in the last games he played gave way to start discussing his departure from the sports institution.

Juan Reynoso made history with Cruz Azul, but it would not have come out on good terms (Photo: Getty Images)

According to various reports, since Jaime Ordiales arrived at the position of sports director, the relationship with Reynoso fractured and their departure was arranged; It even transpired that he was asked for one more championship with the club to continue leading Cruz Azul, otherwise his departure would be negotiated.

But the manager himself was in charge of discarding those rumors, denied that Reynoso had a ultimatum in your charge:

“It isn’t true. They have generated a media situation that does not exist. There is no ultimatum or anything. I have remained respectful and out of the situation. I reached the middle of the tournament, on date 6, where I had no participation. I discussed it with the board and the most important thing is to maintain the autonomy of Juan and the players. It is a complex situation and I think that is how the team has manifested itself, ”he assured before various media outlets. It was a matter of time for Cruz Azul to make Reynoso’s departure official.

