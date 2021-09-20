Juan Reynoso’s scolding of his dressing room after the defeat against Rayados

The Peruvian coach hopes to straighten out Cruz Azul’s situation (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)



No doubt Juan Reynoso he or she returned to Blue Cross to break a historical “curse” that did not allow to be champion of Mexican soccer Machine. A new mystique was adopted by the La Noria team with the arrival of the Peruvian coach on their bench.

However, last Thursday that Cruz Azul faced Striped in the second leg of the semifinals of the League of Concacaf Champions, the cement manufacturers encountered serious problems on and off the field: in the stands, the fans returned to act with the homophobic cry that the Mexican Football Federation It has sought to eradicate the problems that the presence of said act entails.

The match was suspended for 10 minutes and Concacaf is analyzing a possible sanction for Blue Cross because the scream was present every time Esteban Andrada, Rayados’ goalkeeper, made the clearances.

The situation within the field occurred after Monterrey beat Azul with a resounding 1-4 (1-5 on aggregate) with which they blurred the illusions of the celestial to advance to the final of the Concachampions and face the America.

Rayados ended the illusions of Cruz Azul for contesting the final of the Concacaf (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

“It was a black night for our history and for what we have had to live on this side. I could give you a lot of excuses but everyone knows it’s not my style. We are shattered, we are beaten and it is in us. This has to remove us, it has to give us a total teaching and learning for what is coming because it is clear that it is not reaching us, “said the Cruz Azul coach at the press conference after the elimination that his team suffered. half a week.

After having fallen in front of Juarez On Matchday 8 at the local tournament, Reynoso made a wake-up call that rumbled in the dressing room of de Blue Cross And that happened again after the thrashing against Rayados on Thursday, as the South American coach spoke directly with the group and at the same time assumed maximum responsibility for the current situation with the champion. According to information from ESPN.

The same sources consulted by ESPN, they highlighted that the champion strategist is considering carrying out different modifications in his starting 11 for the next game that will be played on Sunday 19, as a commitment of Day 9 and where they will face Queretaro on court of Aztec stadium.

At the tournament Guardians 2021, the celestial got their long-awaited ninth star for their showcases and there was no doubt that Blue Cross would once again become the team to beat for the current tournament.

Cruz Azul is obliged to win their next match (Photo: Instagram / @ cruzazul)

However, the current champion seems to have stopped stepping on the accelerator, because in eight games that have been played so far in the tournament Scream MexicoCruz Azul has rescued 10 points in total: two victories, four draws and two defeats. Since Matchday 4, they have not been able to return to victory.

There is no doubt that the “big” teams from time to time need to give a shake inside the squad to get back in the foreground and like themselves Reynoso said, Blue Cross you need to put into practice your own learnings from the last month.

Querétaro is one of the sotaneros teams in the tournament and this match is an obligation for the current champions to obtain all three points.

KEEP READING:

Chapito Montes returned to the Nou Camp after being absent for seven days

Toluca vs America: where and when to see the duel between leaders of the Liga MX

The worst day of the life of José Ramón Fernández and that almost touched death