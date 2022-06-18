Juan Toscano, first Mexican to get an NBA ring with Golden State

(Foto: Twitter/NBAMEX)

Los Golden State Warriors they beat the B’s this Friday nightoston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals y Juan Toscano-Anderson made history by becoming the first Mexican to become champion of the league; although he did not play in this final match.

“How good a Mexican NBA champion looks… Right, Juan Toscano”, reads the official Twitter account for Latin America.

With Golden State’s win at TD Garden, the Warriors won their seventh NBA ring. Between 2015 and 2012, the team based in San Francisco, California, have won four titles and during this same period they have participated in six finals.

Curry, with 34 points and 6 triples, led the victory along with his partners Klay Thompson (12) and Draymond Green (12), the fundamental trio of the resurrected dynasty of the Warriors, who achieved the seventh title of the franchise in its history.

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Stephen Curry (30) tries to score against Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the last quarter of game six of the 2022 NBA Finals (Photo: USA Today )

Los Celticswhich had no margin of error, They started the match with a bang but then went on a 21-0 run, never seen in the last half century of Finalsand they had to admit a defeat that leaves them without their coveted 18th ring (they have accumulated 14 years without titles and remain the most winning franchise in the NBA (17) along with the Los Angeles Lakers).

For his part, the man born in Oakland, California, but with mexican motherreached the maximum glory of the best basketball league in the world, in his complete second season in the NBA, in which he accumulated more than 70 games regular season. He had 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in an average of 13.6 per game during that period.

However, the 29-year-old forward and faithful fan of Liga MX’s Tigres, He did not have a leading role and his participation was limited to only a few minutes on the field.

In the first game, Juan was on the court for a minute and in the second game he recorded four minutes. Toscano added a few minutes in matches 3 and 5, but was left without participation in duel 4.

Toscano during the NBA dunk contest (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

a few months ago also became the first Mexican to participate in the dunk contest of the NBA. At the event, he wore the green, white and red of the flag on his sneakers and bib, in addition to was one of the stars of the night by finishing in second place in the competition.

It should be remembered that Tuscan was part of the template of the team led by Steve Kerr during the 2019 preseason, but was cut from the roster before the start of the campaign. At that time, the athlete made a promise with himself: to work more strongly to wear that uniform againwhich it recently accomplished it.

During an interview with a television network in the United States, the Mexican spoke of his previous experience playing preseason with Golden Statewhich he defined as “my dream” and he was also hopeful to be able to win a place in the starting squad and thus remain in the quintet for a long time.

“I have to find my value in your organization and try to be part of it in the long run. I know they have plans to build a team for the long haul, so I’m trying to find ways to help and contribute for this team to win so that everything falls into place. The first time I was just happy to be there, now I’m on a mission”, he declared.

(Foto: USA TODAY Sports)

In his first time with this team, Toscano wore the number 95alluding to 95th Avenue in East Oakland, where the high school in which he studied. However, the Warriors decided dispense with their services even when his own Steve Kerr it came to declare as his “biggest fan”.

The Tuscan Path in basketball has been relevant, because his performances have made him one of the pillars that represent Mexico internationally. In addition, in 2019 he was champion of the National Professional Basketball League with the team royal forceset it I congratulate through social networks for their hiring.

