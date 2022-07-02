Juan Toscano to the Lakers: what is known about his transfer after being NBA champion

Juan Toscano was NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors (Photo: Instagram/@juan_toscanoanderson)

fans of the NBA in Mexico they will be able to celebrate another season of Juan Toscano Anderson in first level basketball, because after his best season with the Warriors of Golden Statethe player of Mexican descent would have reached an agreement with the historical Lakers of The Angels.

The news was confirmed by ESPNwho agreed to the agreement through the information of their representative Erika Ruizwho belongs to the agency Klutch Sportsso the official announcement is expected to be released in the next few hours.

According to the American media, Toscano Anderson He will sign for one year, so he will remain linked to the NBA throughout the 2023 season and will receive the minimum salary for a player with his experience, which will amount to approximately USD 1 million 700 thousand dollars.

Juan Toscano during the title celebration with the Golden State Warriors (Photo: Cary Edmondson/REUTERS)

With this move, the 29-year-old forward will complete his fourth season in the NBA, to which is added another one in the development league, all linked to the Warriors de Golden Stateso he will be moving from the organization for the first time, although he will remain in the state of California.

In this way, Juan Toscano will join the team he commands LeBron James and that is full of stars like Anthony Davis y Russell Westbrook, who cover the team’s salaries by collecting more than $219 million among the three, so no major additions were expected for the following season.

To the incorporation of Toscano for next year are also added two other names of lesser profile, such as Kendrick Nunn and confirmation of Satanley Johnsonso it is expected that Toscano will have activity similar to the one it had with Golden State the last campaign.

Juan Toscano visited AMLO at the National Palace after being NBA champion (Photo: Twitter/@lopezobrador_)

After accumulating 66 games in his first two seasons con Golden StateToscano took off in 2022 with 73 games played, averaging 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, making him one of the regular replacements for the team led by Steve Kerr.

Although in the postseason he lost prominence, their work during the year was recognized by the members of the team and won the attraction of other teams in the league, confirming his signing by the Lakers Los Angeles just two weeks after the historic championship.

That triumph at the expense of the Celtics de Boston served for Toscano to become the first Mexican to lift the NBA title, which is why he showed off his roots in style and always with the Mexican flag on his back, to the degree of being recognized and received by the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

(Foto: Twitter/NBAMEX)

Lopez Obrador dedicated a few words to the basketball player and pointed out that it was a pride that the country had athletes of such a level. In addition, he thanked him for the achievement he obtained and assured that the team with which he plays could be the best in the world. This is how Andrés Manuel mentioned it in the video that he shared on his networks:

“Juan Toscano is a Mexican basketball player who triumphed in the United States in San Francisco, with the San Francisco Warriors. It is a pride, and also, I was telling him that we thank him very much because when he wins we are talking about the best basketball team in the United States and possibly the best basketball team in the world, “said the president.

KEEP READING:

Juan Toscano, first Mexican to get an NBA ring with Golden State

This was the meeting of Juan Toscano, NBA champion, with AMLO

Kevin Durant asked to leave the Brooklyn Nets and generated an earthquake in the NBA: what are his possible destinations