Juanes suspended his concert in Caracas after threats from Diosdado Cabello

Diosdado Cabello attacked the singer Juanes for appearing in Venezuela: “He is immoral.” Photos: Colprensa.

The singer Juanes suspended the concert scheduled for November 4 in Caracas, Venezuelaafter the words of the powerful Chavista leader Diosdado Cabello, who described the Colombian artist as immoral and threatened to beat him.

“For reasons beyond our control and at the request of the production company Aguacate Producciones, the Juanes concert scheduled for November 4 of this year in the city of Caracas has been suspended,” he says of the organizers of the event in Venezuela.

The company in charge of the production promised those who bought the tickets a refund of what they paid.

When the concert was known, Cabello undertook it against the interpreter of ‘Black Shirt’ and ‘See You Again’.

Cabello hinted that if he were to have the singer close, he would “give” himreferring, apparently, to the fact that he would hit him.

“Whoever messes with Venezuela not only dries up, but if I can give him, I’m going to give him. They will not be able to do it with 1,000 of those concerts or with 1,000 Juanes”, concluded Cabello.

In the midst of a state television broadcast, one of the allies of the dictator Nicolás Maduro attacked Juanes, calling him “immoral” and even questioned the supposed reprehensible methods with which he managed to rise to fame.

Diosdado Cabello described Colombian singer Juanes as immoral

In a sarcastic and indignant tone, while showing international media captures that reported Juanes’ participation in the massive concert Venezuela Live Aid, which was held in Cúcuta in 2019, the Chavista militant criticized the event and recalled that Maduro is still in power.

Days later, when the world press recorded his comments against Juanes, he denied that he wanted to offend the artist, a native of Medellín.

“The worm was upset with the Juanes thing, okay,” said Cabello, while laughing and sending a direct message to the singer of ‘Yerbatero’: “Last minute: Diosdado attacks… Did I attack Juanes? I want to greet him and everything… Let him sign a black shirt for me. I want to greet him and see his face, and tell him: ‘But you’re so immoral, okay’. So with nothing”.

Later, he said that he wants to have the Colombian face to remind him that the dictator Maduro continues to direct the destinies of the neighboring nation. “He did attack Venezuela… those who want to use that term”he expressed.

“I wish they would let me go meet him at the airport to shake his hand. He would gladly go and shake his hand: ‘You are indeed immoral, okay. Nicolás is still president of Venezuela. And for him to hurt you, he will continue to be president of Venezuela. And you are here after you said that you would not come to Venezuela again. Defend it if you want. The female worm has the right to defend her worm,” he said.

