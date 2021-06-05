Jubin Nautiyal (Singer) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Jubin Nautiyal (Singer) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Jubin Nautiyal is an Indian singer, songwriter, degree performer, song composer and director. He has lent his voice to the songs of many well-known Indian movies, together with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jazbaa, Barkhaa, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Sarrainodu and so on. He began his adventure with a truth display X Issue, wherein he was once probably the most most sensible 25 contestants.

Delivery & Early Lifestyles

Jubin Nautiyal was once born on 14 June 1989 in Dehradun. His father’s title is Ram Sharan Nautiyal who’s a businessman and likewise a political candidate. His mom’s title is Neena Nautiyal who may be a business-woman. He has 2 siblings and each are her more youthful sisters. Jubin did his part education at Welham Boys’ Faculty, Dehradun, from the place he officially studied song as a subject matter. The place he additionally realized enjoying tools like guitar and so on.

For extra perfection Jubin joined Mithibai Faculty in Mumbai within the yr 2007 with which he continues her coaching below Pandit Chhannu Lal Mishra Ji in Varanasi after which went to Chennai for extra betterment the place he realized westered song as his style was once simplest classical song.

Bio

Actual Identify Jubin Nautiyal Nickname Jubi Career Singer, Songwriter and Tune Director Date of Delivery 14 June 1989 Age (as in 2021) 32 Years Delivery Position Dehradun, Uttarakhand Nationality Indian House The city Dehradun, Uttarakhand Circle of relatives Father : Ram Sharan Nautiyal



Mom : Neena Nautiyal

Sister : Identify No longer Identified

Brother : Identify No longer Identified



Spouse : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Occupation

Jubin’s first song debut was once with music ‘Ek Mulakat’ from Film Sonali Cable in yr 2014, which was once beloved through all and changed into the hit romantic music of that point. He made his Telugu debut with Sarrainodu below S. Thaman and Bengali debut within the film Aashiqui. He additionally sang the identify monitor of Famous person Plus well-liked sequence Tu Sooraj, Primary Saanjh Piyaji with Palak Muchhal & for Famous person Parivaar Awards 2017. Jubin has given his voice in additional than 50 movies, which come with other languages of India. He’s recognized for his candy voice within the making a song trade.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty St. Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun

Welham Boys’ Faculty, Dehradun Faculty Mithibai Faculty, Mumbai Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : X Issue (2011; as Contestant )

Movie : ‘Ek Mulakat’ for film Sonali Cable (2014) Awards Mirchi Tune Awards (2015)

ITA Award for Very best Singer (2017)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 6′ 3″ Ft Weight 89 Kg Frame Form Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Making a song and Taking part in Guitar

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Girlfriends No longer To be had Controversies In June 2018, Nautiyal had organised a birthday party for his members of the family and pals at the instance of his birthday. By which an undesirable couple arrived and all over the birthday party Nautiyal and couple had an issue and scuffle broke out. Later an FIR was once lodged on the police station from each the perimeters. After the subject got here to the media, Nautiyal apologized for his conduct. Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Jubin Nautiyal

Jubin Nautiyal was once born and taken up in Dehradun, Uttarkhand.

He additionally participated in X issue and changed into most sensible 25 contestant.

He additionally attempted to change into a part of truth display Indian Idol however was once now not decided on in auditions.

He’s a hardworking and obedient one who has given all his lifestyles perfect for making his voice that we listen these days. He’s additionally recognized for the one that has made his personal symbol through his ability and difficult paintings despite the fact that he needed to face many rejections.

He’s additionally a countrywide stage participant in taking pictures.

In 2015, he received Mirchi Tune Awards in Upcoming Male Vocalist of The Yr class for “Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata. (Reprise)” from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Jubin’s making a song isn’t restricted to movies simplest. He ceaselessly uploads his song and reside efficiency movies at the YouTube platform.

Jubin carried out on Dahleez’s monitor “Jiya Re” in MTV Unplugged Season 5 in yr 2016.

In 2017, he received ITA Award for Very best Singer for making a song identify music of TV display Tu Sooraj, Primary Saanjh Piyaji.

Jubin can play 8 tools like guitar, harmonium, flute, drums and so on.

He’s a canine lover and has a puppy canine named Bombae.

If in case you have extra information about Jubin Nautiyal. Please remark under we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

Similar