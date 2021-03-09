‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Named Best Film by AAFCA

“Judas and the Black Messiah” has been named finest movie by the African American Film Critics Affiliation (AAFCA), main the checklist of winners at the twelfth AAFCA awards with 4 awards, together with accolades for stars Daniel Kaluuya and Dominique Fishback. Director Shaka King can even be honored with the breakout director prize.

“Serving alongside an all-Black producing workforce, “Judas and the Black Messiah” director Shaka King created a undertaking that completely enshrines pivotal Black Panther chief Fred Hampton as an American hero,” AAFCA President/Co-Founder Gil Robertson mentioned in a press release asserting the winners. “Launched in opposition to the backdrop of the present-day Black Lives Matter motion, the movie’s message of dedication and sacrifice to social justice is empowering.”

Describing Kaluuya’s portrayal of the late Black Panther Social gathering Chairman Fred Hampton as “actually on hearth” and Fishback as “an actress to look at,” Robertson added, “our members are thrilled to award the movie with our highest honor.”

Kaluuya, who has not too long ago taken residence the finest supporting actor prize at the Golden Globes and Critics Alternative Awards, beforehand received AAFCA’s finest actor prize in 2017 for his work in Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.” Final yr, “Queen & Slim,” during which Kaluuya additionally starred, earned the Affect award and a spot on AAFCA’s prime 10 checklist.

Amazon’s “One Evening in Miami” earned three prizes, with Regina King named finest director, Kemp Powers successful finest screenplay and the movie’s stars (together with Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr.) honored as finest ensemble.

Rounding out the performing awards are Andra Day and the late Chadwick Boseman, who received finest actress and actor, respectively.

“Andra Day was phenomenal as Billie Vacation,” Robertson mentioned. “Director Lee Daniels has a terrific knack for bringing out the absolute best from his actors and Day is not any exception as she delivered a efficiency that serves as a powerful launch to an performing profession we really feel has nice promise. The members of AAFCA are excited to see much more of her vary in the future.”

He continued: “In ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,’ Chadwick Boseman once more showcased an incredible understanding and execution of the performing craft. In what’s the last efficiency of his profession, he confirmed why he’ll endlessly be thought of one among the finest actors of his era. AAFCA is tremendously happy to honor him for this extraordinary efficiency.”

Robertson instructed Selection final month that AAFCA deliberate to honor Boseman throughout the ceremony, amongst different nice abilities misplaced this yr, together with the late Cicely Tyson.

“Every part that [Tyson] embodied and that she represented for ladies generally, however for Black girls specifically, she will definitely be missed,” he mentioned. “We acknowledged Chadwick for taking part in James Brown in ‘Get on Up’ a few years in the past, and he attended the present,” Robertson remembers. “It was all the time good power every time I encountered Chadwick — only a smile, a hug and good vibes.”

The entire checklist of AAFCA award winners are:

Best Image: “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

Best Director: Regina King, “One Evening In Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

Best Actress: Andra Day, “The USA vs. Billie Vacation” (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

Best Supporting Actress: Dominique Fishback, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

Best Screenplay: Kemp Powers, “One Evening in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Best Ensemble: “One Evening In Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Best International Film: “Evening of the Kings” (Neon)

Best Documentary: “All In: The Struggle For Democracy” (Amazon Studios)

Best Animation: “Soul” (Pixar/Disney)

Best Brief Film: “Two Distant Strangers”

Breakout Performance: Radha Clean “The 40-Yr-Outdated Model” (Netflix)

Breakout Director: Shaka King “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

AAFCA — the world’s largest group of Black movie critics, with members throughout the U.S., Europe, Africa and in the Caribbean — additionally revealed its prime 10 movies of the yr. Following “Judas and the Black Messiah” are (in chronological order): “One Evening In Miami,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” “Nomadland,” “Evening of the Kings,” “American Pores and skin,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Minari,” “Miss Juneteenth” and “The USA Vs. Billie Vacation.”

“The frequent theme with all of our Prime 10 Movies this yr is the grace of humanity,” Robertson defined. “All of those movies spotlighted totally different circumstances that put the human spirit to a check.”

He added: “Throughout a yr when COVID-19 pressured everybody on this planet to unite in opposition to a standard menace to our well being and well-being, these movies spoke to the resilience and braveness all of us possess to beat difficult odds. The AAFCA members had been deeply heartened and impressed by these superb tales as we additionally stay up for a return to “going to the films” with our household and buddies.”

Throughout the occasion, AAFCA can even salute the beforehand introduced particular achievement honorees Mariah Carey (who will obtain the Innovator Award), “Ma Rainey” director George C. Wolfe (the Salute to Excellence Award), Netflix (the Cinema Vanguard Award), and “All In: The Struggle for Democracy” producer Stacey Abrams and filmmakers Lisa Cortés and Liz Garbus (the Stanley Kramer Award for Social Justice).

The twelfth AAFCA Awards, sponsored by Nissan and Morgan Stanley, will happen nearly on Wed. April 7.