Judd Apatow Making Pandemic Comedy for Netflix

Judd Apatow is creating a pandemic comedy for Netflix and can direct, produce and co-write the untitled challenge by his Apatow Productions.

The movie will observe a gaggle of actors and actresses caught inside a pandemic bubble at a resort trying to finish a movie. Apatow will co-write the script with “South Park” author Pam Brady. Apatow’s associate Barry Mendel will govt produce the challenge.

Apatow’s directing credit embrace “The 40-12 months-Previous Virgin,” “Knocked Up,” “Humorous Individuals,” “Trainwreck, “The King of Staten Island” and HBO’s “The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling,” which gained an Emmy in 2018. He additionally labored with Netflix on the collection “Love,” which he co-created and govt produced.

The comedic filmmaker additionally has in depth producing credit. He produced and developed the tv collection “Freaks and Geeks,” “Undeclared,” “Humorous or Die Presents,” “Women,” “Love” and “Crashing.” He additionally produced the characteristic movies he directed together with “The Cable Man,” “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” “Superbad,” “Pineapple Categorical,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Get Him to the Greek,” “Bridesmaids,” “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” and “The Massive Sick.”

Apatow additionally introduced in August that he was teaming up with HBO on a two-part documentary concerning the late comedian legend George Carlin, who starred in quite a few comedy specials and appeared on the “Tonight Present” greater than 130 occasions. Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio will direct the challenge, which is able to embrace interviews with Carlin’s household and buddies, in addition to materials from the comic’s archives and clips from his TV appearances.

Apatow and Brady are is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Ziffren Brittenham. Brady is represented by UTA, Mosaic and Sloane, Supply, Weber & Dern. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.