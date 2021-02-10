Judd Apatow’s Netflix Pandemic Comedy ‘The Bubble’ Sets Cast

Judd Apatow has set the forged for his upcoming Netflix comedy “The Bubble.”

The movie will star “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” breakout Maria Bakalova, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” actor Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow and Fred Armisen. Pedro Pascal, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Peter Serafinowicz and David Duchovny spherical out the decision sheet.

Apatow’s subsequent directorial effort is categorically the alternative of escapism fare, as an alternative selecting to handle the coronavirus disaster head-on. A meta comedy, “The Bubble” follows a bunch of actors caught inside a pandemic bubble at a resort making an attempt to finish a movie. Judd Apatow is directing the movie from a script he co-wrote with “South Park” scribe Pam Brady.

A launch date has not been set but.

Apatow’s frequent collaborator Barry Mendel will function govt producer. Collectively, their producing credit embrace “The Large Sick,” “Bridesmaids,” “This Is 40,” “Trainwreck” and “Humorous Folks.” Donald Sabourin and Pam Brady additionally served as govt producers.

A number of movies and TV reveals have already began incorporating the pandemic into storylines, together with the HBO Max film “Lock Down” with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor, Okay.J. Apa’s dystopian thriller “Songbird,” the Netflix sequence “Social Distance” and “Gray’s Anatomy.”

“The Bubble” marks Apatow’s first Netflix function movie, although he beforehand labored with the streaming service on the comedy sequence “Love,” which he co-created and govt produced.

Apatow’s directing credit embrace “The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling,” “Trainwreck,” “Knocked Up” and “The 40-Yr-Outdated Virgin.” His most up-to-date movie was “The King of Staten Island,” a semi-autobiographical have a look at the lifetime of comic Pete Davidson. Although it was initially supposed to launch in theaters, the Common Footage movie debuted on digital platforms final summer season as a result of cinemas have been closed as a result of pandemic.