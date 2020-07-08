Jude Law to Play Captain Hook in Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’ at Disney – Variety

Jude Law could also be heading to Neverland. The actor is in talks to play the traditional Disney villain, Captain Hook, in the studio’s live-action Peter Pan movie “Peter Pan & Wendy,” sources inform Variety.

“Pete’s Dragon” director David Lowery is on board to direct the challenge. Lowery co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks, and Jim Whitaker is producing.

Disney’s 1953 animated traditional continues to be essentially the most profitable adaptation of the J.M. Barrie novel about Peter Pan, the boy who wouldn’t age and the youngsters whom he whisks away to the magical world of Neverland. Many different studios have made their very own variations on the massive and small screens, together with Steven Spielberg’s “Hook” starring Robin Williams and Joe Wright’s “Pan,” each of which disillusioned at the field workplace.

If the deal closes, Law would observe in the footsteps of Dustin Hoffman, Jason Isaacs and, most not too long ago, Garrett Hedlund as actors who’ve performed the enduring pirate antagonist in earlier retellings of the story.

Sources say the discharge is predicted to be theatrical and never go the Disney Plus streaming route.

Disney is coming off a really sturdy 12 months of live-action diversifications with each “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” grossing $1 billion at the worldwide field workplace. Disney was so pleased with its “Aladdin” live-action movie that it has already begun growing a sequel to the movie.

Law is coming off of HBO’s “The New Pope.” He was additionally not too long ago seen in Paramount’s “Rhythm Part.” He’s additionally set to reprise his function of Dumbledore in the following “Unbelievable Beasts and The place to Discover Them” installment.

He’s repped by CAA, Julian Belfrage Associates and Jackoway Austen.