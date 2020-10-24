Judge Denies NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere’s Second Motion for New Trial

A federal decide has denied convicted NXIVM cult chief Keith Raniere’s second request for a brand new trial primarily based on his accusation that prosecutors intimidated “Battlestar Galactica” actor Nicki Clyne and one other potential witness who would have testified in his favor.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis nixed Raniere’s movement, saying it was filed too late after his conviction final 12 months on racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, compelled labor conspiracy, intercourse trafficking conspiracy and two counts of intercourse trafficking. Within the order written on Friday, Garaufis additionally rejected the declare that Clyne and Michelle Hatchette may have supplied data that was in any other case unknown to Raniere’s protection crew.

“The substance of the testimony that Ms. Hatchette and Ms. Clyne allege that they might have given can also be not new; certainly, removed from containing some type of evidentiary revelation, the hypothetical testimony described of their affidavits covers floor that’s properly tread on this case,” Garaufis wrote. “They allege principally that they might have countered the testimony of varied witnesses for the prosecution who described parts of DOS, together with the usage of collateral, assigned labor, and sure members’ sexual contact with Mr. Raniere, as merchandise of coercion and psychological manipulation…The substance of the testimony that Ms. Hatchette and Ms. Clyne declare they might have provided was not unknown to Mr. Raniere, and positively was not outdoors the realm of proof that he may have found by means of due diligence.”

Raniere was convicted in June 2019 after a six-week trial in federal courtroom in Brooklyn. He’s dealing with the opportunity of life in jail as he awaits sentencing on Oct. 27. The saga of the NXIVM and intercourse cult DOS that Raniere spearheaded in tandem with “Smallville” star Allison Mack, one other certainly one of his movie star followers, has been amplified in latest weeks by the HBO docu-series “The Vow.” That nine-part sequence made use of copious quantities of video that Raniere and his cohorts produced over time to recruit clients for NXIVM’s expensive self-help programs and different actions.

Clyne is married to Mack, who can also be awaiting sentencing after pleading responsible to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.

Clare Bronfman, an heiress to the Seagrams spirits fortune and the first financier of NXIVM’s actions previous to her arrest in 2019, was sentenced earlier this month to greater than six years in jail after pleading responsible to id theft and harboring aliens for monetary achieve. As detailed within the trial, DOS members saved a Mexican girl who was in a sexual relationship with Raniere captive in a single room for practically two years as punishment for expressing romantic curiosity in one other man.

Click on right here to learn the courtroom submitting in full.

Regardless of his convictions and the sordid drama round Raniere, Clyne and Hatchette submitted affidavits to the courtroom on Oct. 19 in help of Raniere’s movement.

“In some unspecified time in the future through the Authorities’s correspondence with Ms. Clyne’s lawyer, the Authorities’s lead prosecutor allegedly acknowledged, ‘[f]irst we’re going to reduce the top of the snake off after which we’re coming for the physique. This isn’t going away for her,’ ” the order states.

However Garaufis dominated that Raniere supplied solely “scant and extremely questionable proof” of prosecutorial misconduct within the case dealt with by the Japanese District of New York.

“There isn’t a query that Mr. Raniere has identified Ms. Hatchette and Ms. Clyne personally since earlier than his arrest. Ms. Clyne was a ‘first-line’ DOS grasp who reported on to Mr. Raniere, and in a letter to the courtroom she describes herself as ‘a associate of [his] for over a decade,’ ” the order states. “Ms. Hatchette had sexual contact with Mr. Raniere in reference to an ‘task’ given to her by Allison Mack, her DOS ‘grasp.’ Mr. Raniere knew each of those people and was conscious of their involvement in DOS. The truth that Ms. Hatchette and Ms. Clyne didn’t provide to testify at Mr. Raniere’s trial pertains solely to

the availability of their testimony, and doesn’t recommend in any method that they had been unknown to him.”