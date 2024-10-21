Judge Jeanine Pirro: Wealth, Career, and Personal Profile in 2024

Jeanine Ferris Pirro is a force to be reckoned with in American media and law. Born to Lebanese-American parents in Elmira, New York, Pirro has blazed a trail from the courtroom to the television screen.

She’s been a judge, a district attorney, a political candidate, and now a prominent conservative voice on Fox News. Love or hate her, there’s no denying that Judge Jeanine Pirro has made her mark on American culture.

Who is Judge Jeanine Pirro?

Jeanine Pirro was born on June 2, 1951. From a young age, she knew she wanted to be a lawyer. She worked hard in school, graduating from Notre Dame High School in just three years.

While still in high school, she started interning at the Chemung County District Attorney’s office.

Pirro went on to get her college degree from the University at Buffalo and her law degree from Albany Law School in 1975. While there, she was an editor of the law review, which showed her smarts and work ethic.

After law school, Pirro’s career took off quickly. 1975, she became an Assistant District Attorney in Westchester County, New York.

She focused on domestic violence cases, which was pretty new at the time. In 1990, she made history by becoming the first woman to serve as a judge on the Westchester County Court.

But Pirro wasn’t done breaking barriers. 1993, she became the first woman elected as the Westchester County District Attorney. She held this job until 2005, getting re-elected twice along the way.

Detail Information Full Name Jeanine Ferris Pirro Date of Birth June 2, 1951 Age (2024) 72 Nationality American Ethnicity Lebanese-American Height 5 ft 4 in (163 cm) High School Notre Dame High School College University at Buffalo Law School Albany Law School (Editor of Law Review) Children Cristine (b. 1985), Alexander (b. 1989) Marriages Albert Pirro (m. 1975 – div. 2013)

Personal Life and Relationships

Jeanine married Albert Pirro in 1975 after they met in law school. They have two children together: Cristine (born in 1985) and Alexander (born in 1989).

But their marriage wasn’t always smooth sailing. In 1999, Albert got in big trouble with the law. He was charged with tax evasion and lying on tax forms. He was found guilty and spent 17 months in prison. This was tough for Jeanine, both personally and professionally.

The Pirros separated in 2007 and divorced in 2013. Many who knew them described their relationship as “tumultuous.”

In happier news, People magazine named Jeanine one of its “50 Most Beautiful People” in 1997!

Professional Career

Pirro’s career has been full of ups and downs:

Assistant District Attorney (1975-1990): Pirro started her career here, focusing on domestic violence cases. Westchester County Judge (1990-1993): She made history as the first woman in this role. Westchester County District Attorney (1993-2005): Another first for women in this position. Political Campaigns: In 2006, Pirro ran for U.S. Senate against Hillary Clinton but dropped out. She then ran for New York Attorney General but lost to Andrew Cuomo. TV Career: Pirro hosted “Judge Jeanine Pirro” on The CW from 2008 to 2011. In 2011, she started hosting “Justice with Judge Jeanine” on Fox News. Author: Pirro has written several books, including legal thrillers and political commentaries.

Throughout her career, Pirro has been known for her tough stance on crime and fiery personality. She’s not afraid to speak her mind, which has sometimes gotten her into hot water.

Age and Physique

Jeanine Pirro was born on June 2, 1951, and is 72 years old as of 2023. Despite her age, Pirro maintains a youthful and energetic appearance. She stands at 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall.

Pirro is known for her polished look on TV. She often wears bold jewelry and has her signature blonde hair styled perfectly. Her energetic personality on screen makes her seem younger than her years.

Net Worth and Salary

Jeanine Pirro has done well financially. Her net worth is estimated to be around $14 million from her long career in law, politics, and media.

Pirro’s salary at Fox News is about $3 million per year. This makes her one of the highest-paid personalities on the network—a far cry from her early days as an Assistant District Attorney!

Detail Information Estimated Net Worth (2024) $14 million Fox News Salary $3 million annually Book Publishing A significant contribution to income Real Estate Westchester County home, initially listed for $5.2 million, reduced to $3.4 million.

Company Details and Investments

While Pirro is best known for her work in law and media, she has other business interests, too:

Book Publishing: Pirro has written several books, including legal thrillers and political commentaries, which have likely contributed a significant portion of her income. Speaking Engagements: As a well-known conservative figure, Pirro likely gets paid well for speaking at events. CBD Investment: In 2019, Pirro joined the board of directors of HeavenlyRx, a company that makes CBD products. This shows she’s willing to try new business ventures.

Real Estate Investments

Pirro owns a big house in Westchester County, New York. She and her ex-husband had it built in 1988 for $425,000. The house is 7,882 square feet and has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Pirro has tried to sell this house several times over the years. In 2000, she listed it for $5.2 million. In 2007, she asked for $4.295 million. In 2015, the price was $4.995 million. She lowered it to $3.8 million in 2017 and $3.4 million in 2018.

This house is a big part of Pirro’s wealth. The changing prices show how the real estate market fluctuates.

Investment and Funding

We don’t know much about Pirro’s investments. But we do know about some of her business moves:

Her investment in HeavenlyRx (the CBD company) shows she’s open to new industries. Her real estate investments, particularly her Westchester County home, have been a big part of her wealth. Pirro’s career moves, such as changing from law to TV, can be seen as investments in herself and her brand. Her books are another form of investment, creating additional income streams.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

You can’t just call up Jeanine Pirro, but you can follow her on social media:

Platform Handle Twitter @JudgeJeanine Facebook @judgejeaninepirro Instagram @judge_jeanine Official Website Contact through Fox News or the official website

To reach out professionally, check out her official website or contact her through Fox News.

Controversies and Legal Issues

Pirro’s career has had its share of controversy:

Her ex-husband’s legal troubles overshadowed her time as District Attorney. In 2017, she got caught driving at 119 mph in a 65 mph zone. She had to pay a fine and take a driving course. In 2019, she got suspended from Fox News for two weeks after making comments about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s hijab that many saw as Islamophobic. After the 2020 election, Pirro was one of several Fox News hosts who spread false claims about voting fraud. This led to a big lawsuit against Fox News by voting machine companies. In February 2021, Pirro was named in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit by Smartmatic, a voting technology company.

Political Views

Pirro describes herself as “Republican red on fiscal policy” but with “broad blue stripes on social issues.” Here are some of her key positions:

She’s a strong supporter of Donald Trump. She’s pro-gun rights. She supports some LGBT rights but has opposed same-sex marriage. She’s been critical of illegal immigration. She’s called for the impeachment of Barack Obama over the 2012 Benghazi attack.

Pirro’s views have sometimes put her at odds with her party, and they’ve certainly stirred up controversy.

Conclusion

Jeanine Pirro’s life story involves ambition, controversy, and resilience. From her early days as a trailblazing female prosecutor to her current role as a fiery conservative commentator, Pirro has never shied away from the spotlight or speaking her mind.

Her career has seen historic firsts, political defeats, and a successful transition to television.

She’s built significant wealth and influence along the way and faced personal challenges and public controversies.

Love her or hate her, Jeanine Pirro has left her mark on American law, politics, and media.

As she remains a prominent voice in conservative circles, Judge Jeanine Pirro will remain a figure of admiration and controversy for years.