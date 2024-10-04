Judge Jeanine Pirro’s Estimated Net Worth in 2024

Jeanine Ferris Pirro is a name that rings loud in law, politics, and media. Born on June 2, 1951, in Elmira, New York, Pirro has blazed trails as a judge, prosecutor, politician, and television host.

Known for her no-nonsense attitude and outspoken views, she’s become a familiar face on American TV screens. But there’s more to Jeanine Pirro than meets the eye. Let’s dive into the life and career of this dynamic personality.

Who is Jeanine Pirro?

Jeanine Pirro is a go-getter who knew she wanted to be a lawyer from age six. Growing up in a Lebanese-American family, she learned the value of hard work and determination early on.

Pirro didn’t just dream – she acted. While still in high school, she interned at the Chemung County District Attorney’s office, getting her first taste of the legal world.

After finishing high school in just three years, Pirro zipped through college and law school. She earned her law degree from Albany Law School in 1975, where she was an editor of the law review. Talk about an overachiever!

Attribute Details Full Name Jeanine Ferris Pirro Date of Birth June 2, 1951 Place of Birth Elmira, New York Family Background Lebanese-American Children Cristine Pirro, Alexander Pirro Height Approximately 5’4″ Signature Look Blonde hair, sharp outfits

Personal Life and Relationships

Pirro’s personal life has been as eventful as her professional one. She married Albert Pirro in 1975 after they met in law school. They have two kids together – Cristine and Alexander. But their marriage wasn’t all smooth sailing.

In the late ’90s, Albert got into hot water with the law. He was found guilty of tax evasion and conspiracy and spent 17 months in prison. This put a strain on their relationship, and they separated in 2007. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.

Despite these personal challenges, Pirro kept pushing forward in her career. She proves you can face tough times and still come out swinging.

Professional Career: Breaking Barriers

Pirro’s career is a series of “firsts.” In 1975, she became an Assistant District Attorney in Westchester County. But she didn’t stop there. 1990, she was the first woman to serve as a Westchester County Court judge.

But wait, there’s more! 1993 Pirro smashed another glass ceiling by becoming Westchester County’s first female District Attorney. She held this position until 2005, getting re-elected twice.

During her time as DA, Pirro made a name for herself, fighting for victims of domestic violence and elderly abuse. She wasn’t afraid to take on tough cases and speak her mind.

Age and Physique: Defying Stereotypes

At 72 years old (as of 2023), Pirro shows no signs of slowing down. She’s living proof that age is just a number. Standing at about 5’4″, Pirro may not be tall, but she’s got a larger-than-life personality that fills any room she’s in.

Pirro takes pride in her appearance, often seen with her signature blonde hair and sharp outfits. She’s been named one of People magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People.” But don’t let her polished look fool you – this lady’s got grit!

Net Worth and Salary: Success Pays Off

All that hard work has paid off for Pirro. Her net worth is estimated at around $14 million. Not too shabby!

Attribute Details Estimated Net Worth Approximately $14 million Fox News Salary Estimated at $3 million per year Other Sources of Income Book sales, legal career earnings Real Estate Owned a house in Westchester County; built for $425,000 in 1988, listed for up to $5.2 million, lowered to $3.4 million in 2018

A big chunk of her wealth comes from her TV career. Pirro reportedly earns $3 million per year as a Fox News host. But that’s not her only source of income. She’s also written several books and had a successful legal career.

Company Details and Investments

While Pirro isn’t known for running her own company, she’s made some exciting business moves. In 2019, she joined the board of directors of HeavenlyRx, a company that makes CBD products. Pirro said she became interested in CBD after hearing about its benefits.

As for real estate, Pirro owned a big house in Westchester County. She and her ex-husband had it built in 1988 for $425,000.

Over the years, she’s tried to sell it several times, asking as much as $5.2 million. In 2018, she lowered the price to $3.4 million. It looks like even Judge Pirro has to deal with the ups and downs of the real estate market!

Investment and Funding

Pirro’s primary investments seem to be her career and her real estate. She’s invested a lot in building her brand, which has paid off with her successful TV career and book deals.

As for funding political campaigns, Pirro has been on both sides. She’s run for office herself, facing the challenges of fundraising.

In her 2006 Senate campaign, she ended up with $600,000 in debt to campaign vendors – ouch! On the flip side, she’s also been a donor to other campaigns, especially those aligned with her conservative views.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Want to keep up with Judge Jeanine? You can find her on social media:

Platform Handle/Link Twitter @JudgeJeanine Facebook Judge Jeanine Pirro Instagram @judge_jeanine Business Inquiries Through an agent or Fox News

You’d probably need to go through her agent or Fox News for business inquiries. But fair warning – Pirro’s not known for holding back her opinions, so be ready for some straight talk!

From Courtroom to Living Room: Pirro’s Media Career

After leaving the DA’s office, Pirro found a new courtroom – the court of public opinion. She became a TV personality, hosting shows like “Judge Jeanine Pirro” on The CW and “Justice with Judge Jeanine” on Fox News.

On TV, Pirro is known for her fiery commentary and strong support for Donald Trump. She’s not afraid to speak her mind, even when it gets her into hot water. In 2019, she was suspended from Fox News for two weeks after making controversial comments about a Muslim congresswoman.

Pirro also put pen to paper, writing several books. Some are about crime and justice, while others focus on political issues. Her book, “Liars, Leakers, and Liberals,” even got a thumbs up from President Trump!

The Controversy Queen

Pirro’s career hasn’t been without its share of drama. She’s known for making bold statements that sometimes land her in trouble.

In 2021, a voting machine company named her in a prominent lawsuit over claims about the 2020 election.

But the controversy doesn’t seem to slow Pirro down. If anything, it seems to fuel her. She keeps pushing forward, speaking her mind, and stirring the pot.

Wrapping It Up

Love or hate her, there’s no denying that Jeanine Pirro is a force to be reckoned with. From breaking barriers in the legal world to becoming a household name on TV, she’s lived a life full of twists and turns.

Pirro’s story is one of ambition, resilience, and reinvention. She’s faced personal and professional challenges head-on and always comes back swinging.

At 72, she’s still going strong, proving that it’s never too late to reinvent yourself and chase your dreams.

So, what’s next for Judge Jeanine? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure – whatever she does, she’ll do it with style, substance, and a lot of sass. Stay tuned, folks. The Jeanine Pirro show is far from over!