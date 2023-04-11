Judge Judy Season 26 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Judge Judy, which was the longest-running judicial show, ended on July 23, 2021, within a week of 6,280 episodes as well as 25 seasons. Read that again, please. You won’t be able to watch this show in one sitting.

If you haven’t watched Judge Judy since the first episode on Sept. 16, 1996, I know what you should do. Here is a connection to a list of the best and the worst Judge Judy episodes. You can choose.

Judge Judy is indeed an American reality court show that is based on arbitration. Former Manhattan court judge Judith ‘s fine is in charge of the show.

In a set which looked like a courtroom, Sheindlin ruled on super small cases on the show. Before the trial, everyone involved signed arbitration contracts that said they agreed with Sheindlin’s decision.

The show was shown in syndication. It is still accessible in syndication through CBS Media Ventures, which is where it was when it was being made, and it is now shown in reruns that get high ratings every time.

The first episode aired on Sept. 16, 1996, and the last episode will air on August 23, 2021. After Sheindlin as well as CBS revived their service agreement for the last time in 2017, the court show’s 25th season came to an end.

During the time that the show had new episodes, they did not air in the order that they were taped. So, the series’ last episode aired on August 8, 2021.

The show is currently being shown in syndication, but you can watch the first and second seasons on Paramount Global’s “Courtroom” stream and Pluto TV’s “Judge Judy” channel.

Judge Judy Season 26 Release Date

Judge Judy ended on July 23, 2021, after a very effective 25-year run during which it won three Emmy Awards. The show about a real court will not be home for season 26.

But the company that makes Judge Judy has reached an agreement with CBS to send reruns to Television channels from 2022 to 2023.

Judy Sheindli has also made two spin-offs about the courtroom called Judy Justice as well as Tribunal.

Judy Justice will start on Amazon Prime Video on Nov 21, 2021, and Sheindlin will play a judge on the show.

Petri Hawkins-Byrd plays Sheindlin’s bailiff in the show Tribunal, which will air on Amazon Freetime in the drop of 2022.

Judge Judy Season 26 Cast

Kaye Switzer as well as Sandi Spreckman came up with the idea for Judge Judy in 1996. Randy Douthit directed and oversaw the making of the courtroom series about arbitration.

Judy Sheindlin is the judge, and Petri Hawkins-Byrd is the bailiff. Michael J. Still, Jerry Bishop, as well as Steve Kamer tell some of the stories on Judge Judy.

Judy Sheindlin was supposed to serve as host until 2006, but it was so popular that they kept it going for another fifteen years.

The show is a CBS prime-time special made by Big Ticket Television as well as Queen Bee Productions. The show’s distribution rights have been held by five different companies: World Vision Enterprise from 1996 to 1999, Paramount Domestic Television from 1999 to 2006, CBS Paramount Domestic Television from 2006 to 2007, CBS Television Distribution from 2007 to 2021, and CBS Media Ventures for season 25 reruns in 2022 and 2023.

Judge Judy Season 26 Trailer

Judge Judy Season 26 Plot

Small claims as well as non-criminal court cases are heard on Judge Judy. These cases involve broken relationships, slight property damage, broken contracts, pets, as well as other similarly small problems.

In each case, the people who are suing and being sued portray themselves in court by reading their legal statements as well as bringing their possess witnesses.

Judge Judy then decides the case and makes a final decision in a straight-forward way. Even though her decision isn’t really based on the law, since the courtroom isn’t even real,

Before the bench trial, the parties sign a contract that says Judge Judy’s decision is final. If the case isn’t dismissed “without prejudice,” the parties can’t take it anywhere else.

The money for settlements for each lawsuit comes from funds set aside by court for that purpose. Because of this, no lawsuit that goes to court can have a settlement worth more than $5,000.

If Judge Judy thinks there has been wrongdoing, like when people make up a case to get money or bring a totally stupid argument to trial, she can throw out the whole case.

In this case, all of the parties get the settlement, and the $100-$500 appearance fee might not even be paid.

Each incident of Judge Judy starts with a trailer that shows the most essential pieces of a case in a dramatic way.

We learn about the details of a lawsuit, like who is filing a lawsuit who and why, through voice-over commentary.

The bailiff, Petri Hawkins-Byrd, then calls this same court to make a decision as Judge Judy walks into the fake courtroom.

After the judge goes over the case’s specifics again, questions are asked and witnesses are brought to the stand.

Judge Judy made sure that the people defending themselves kept eye contact to her, answered her questions without hesitation, stood in the right way, and used facts instead of hearsay.

With this kind of no-nonsense outlook, Sheindlin has taught both the people in the courthouse and the people watching from home some very important lessons.

She is known for telling the truth and for helen catchphrase, “Don’t pee on my leg as well as tell me it’s raining,” which she says in different ways throughout the show. The point is that you don’t lie to Jerry Springer and you can’t.