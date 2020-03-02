Judge Judy TV Show Cancelled After 25 Years, But Judy’s Not Retiring Yet

From cleaning soap operas just like the still-going Days of Our Lives to sport reveals like The Worth Is Proper, the worlds of morning and daytime tv can appear blissfully never-ending and never-changing, given how constant such reveals’ reputation could be. But all issues should come to an finish, I suppose, which is the case for CBS TV’s Judge Judy, which has been cancelled and can finish after a 25-season run. But do not be too fearful about Judy Sheindlin, nonetheless, as a result of she’s bought a brand new venture within the works that can maintain her on our TVs for years to return.