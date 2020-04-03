General News

Judge lets rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine go home, citing COVID-19

April 3, 2020
A New York judge has ordered the rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine right away freed from a New york federal jail because of his bronchial bronchial asthma locations him in peril of the coronavirus



