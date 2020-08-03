Judge Liberhan, who identified people involved in Babri demolition, said – Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya, it always felt

new Delhi: The foundation stone ceremony of the Ram temple will be held on August 5 in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, retired judge Manmohan Singh Liberhan, who identified and investigated the people involved in the Babri Masjid demolition, said that he always felt that a Ram temple would be built in Ayodhya. Two days before the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, Justice Liberhan said, “I have always felt personally that a Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya.” The government of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao constituted a Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Liberhan within 10 days of the Babri Masjid demolition. Also Read – PM Modi to visit Hanuman temple for first 7 minutes in Ayodhya, this is the big reason

Liberhan was the sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He was later appointed as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, from where he retired on 11 November 2000. He headed the Liberhan Commission, which took 17 years to complete its investigation, which exposed all the facts and circumstances in connection with the events, which took place on December 6, 1992, at the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site. In this inquiry, many senior BJP leaders were held responsible for the demolition of the mosque. The report was submitted to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on 30 June 2009.

When asked why he thought the Ram temple would be built at the disputed site, Judge Liberhan replied, it is a personal feeling. I have nothing to explain why I have been feeling this. He also emphasized that everyone should respect the Supreme Court's decision on the Ayodhya issue. Asked whether criticism of the verdict of the apex court on the matter continues, he replied, the Supreme Court has given a decision on the matter. People should respect it and there is no point criticizing the verdict.

The Liberhan Commission concluded that the demolition of the Babri Masjid was a planned attack, carried out by a special team of RSS cadres, which the Supreme Court has also confirmed in its decision. Liberhan was asked the question that when you were investigating such important issue, did you face any kind of pressure, he replied, I never faced any pressure. In November 2019, a five-judge bench headed by the then Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Ranjan Gogoi unanimously handed over the disputed land to Hindus for the construction of the Ram temple.