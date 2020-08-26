Judge rages on lawyer for using Chinese app CamScanner in Delhi court, gave this instruction

After the violent clashes in the Galvan Valley of Ladakh, the government started giving shocks to China on all fronts. In this episode, the Government of India banned 59 Chinese apps including Tiktok, including CamScanner. Now the judge reprimanded the lawyer for using CamScanner in a Delhi court. Explain that amidst the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, there is no hearing in open court. Cases are examined through video conferencing. Also Read – TikTok Knocks Court Door Against US President Donald Trump’s Order

The case is of Karkardooma Court in Delhi. The bail application of one of the accused was to be heard in the court of Special Judge Sunil Chaudhary of NDPS court. When the lawyer presented the bail application of the accused, the judge got angry on seeing him and instructed about the use of Cam Scanner in future. He should not use it in future. Explain that the bail application of the accused was scanned by this app. Judge Sunil Chaudhary has also mentioned in his order that the Chinese government imposed by the Indian government should not use the lawyer.

Please tell that on 29 June, the government blocked 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and UC Browser, citing security reasons. The government says that these apps are dangerous in terms of security. The apps that the government has blocked include TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Helo.