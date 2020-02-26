Judge Rinder could make Strictly return in same-sex pairing

TV decide Robert Rinder could be set to make a return to Strictly Come Dancing with a same-sex companion later this 12 months.

The legal barrister advised OK! Journal that he had been invited to participate in the 2020 Christmas particular.

He stated, “I used to be supplied subsequent 12 months’s Christmas particular with a same-sex dancer. I’d do something. I’ve danced on stage with Anton du Beke for a Grenfell Tower profit.”

Rinder took half in the fourteenth collection of the present in 2016, ending in fifth place with skilled companion Oksana Platero – and received a legion of followers alongside the best way.

There have been repeated requires Strictly to incorporate same-sex partnerships in the principle collection, particularly after Dancing on Ice did so earlier this 12 months by pairing former steps star Ian ‘H’ Watkins with skilled Matt Evers.

Up to now, Strictly has included same-sex routines that includes two skilled dancers, together with one high-profile and well-received routine between Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe in 2019.

A number of stars of the present have known as for the primary same-sex celeb pairing in the 2020 collection, together with earlier contestants Saffron Barker and Emma Barton, long-running skilled dancer Anton Du Beke and former decide Arlene Phillips.

In the meantime the Irish model of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars, included its first same-sex dance this 12 months, with former Massive Brother contestant Brian Dowling partnered with Kai Widdrington for the present’s ‘switch-up week,’ when contestants swap pro-dance companions.