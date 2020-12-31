Judge Rules for Fairness Review in ViacomCBS Merger Shareholder Lawsuit

The 2019 Viacom-CBS merger will bear strict authorized scrutiny now {that a} Delaware Chancery Court docket choose has allowed a lawsuit to proceed from shareholders who say they had been shortchanged in the transaction due to strain utilized by ViacomCBS controlling shareholder Shari Redstone.

Judge Joseph Slights dominated that the plaintiffs made a reputable sufficient case, or as he put it, a “fairly conceivable foundation,” that there have been irregularities that benefitted Redstone and thus a overview of the method for “whole equity” was warranted. He additionally famous that the transaction was anticipated to face a deeper look merely due to the character of the Redstone household’s most popular shares.

The Redstones’ Nationwide Amusements Inc., or NAI, managed about 80% of the voting shares of Viacom and CBS and the commensurate quantity in successor ViacomCBS. These most popular shares, that are more and more out of favor for public corporations, allowed the late mogul Sumner Redstone and now his daughter Shari to have iron-clad management of two conventional media giants.

“This courtroom is, and must be, skeptical when a controlling stockholder seeks a pleading stage dismissal of breach of fiduciary obligation claims introduced on behalf of public stockholders who problem the bona fides of a transaction the place the controller indisputably stands on either side of the transaction,” Slights wrote in his opinion revealed Dec. 29. “This case, involving one of many extra seen, hotly contested cases of alleged controlling stockholder self-dealing in current reminiscence, isn’t any exception.”

The case was filed in opposition to Redstone and the board members of Viacom on the time of the merger. A separate however comparable lawsuit has been filed in opposition to the CBS Corp. board of administrators on the time of the merger. One one that was expressly dismissed from the proceedings by Slights’ ruling was Bob Bakish, ViacomCBS president-CEO due to the dearth of direct allegations in opposition to the Viacom veteran.

“Whatever the relevant normal of overview, our regulation requires {that a} plaintiff plead a factual foundation to assist a declare of breach of fiduciary obligation. In different phrases, the criticism should put the fiduciary on discover of what he’s alleged to have finished improper,” Slights wrote.

The ruling is a headache for ViacomCBS and chairman Shari Redstone. It’s an echo of almost three years of fierce litigation from 2015 by means of 2018 that revolved round management of Viacom, NAI, CBS and the household belief that inherited Sumner Redstone’s pursuits in Viacom and CBS. It additionally revives the suggestion that Shari Redstone used her clout to drive a merger not for enterprise causes however to reinforce her profile in the media world — a characterization that has been criticized as sexist given Redstone’s background as an govt and investor.

“Plaintiffs allege that the willingness of the fiduciaries who served on Viacom’s transaction committee to permit Ms. Redstone to dominate their decision-making rendered them servile instruments in Ms. Redstone’s relentless pursuit of a Viacom/CBS mixture to advance her pursuits,” Slights wrote in his ruling.

ViacomCBS declined to remark.