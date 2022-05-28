Judge temporarily prohibited bullfights in Plaza México

A federal judge could put a definitive end to bullfighting in Mexico City (Photo: Mario Guzmán/EFE)

A federal Judge in Administrative Matters of Mexico City, issued a historic resolution in the capital. And it is that he indicated the provisional suspension of bullfighting events on the Mexico Squarelocated in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, while his case is resolved. final ban or resume. In this sense, the venue will not host events related to bullfighting, at least until June 2, 2022.

The resolution stemmed from a complaint filed by the Civil Association fair justiceentity that denounced alleged omissions compliance with and observance of the Law for the Comprehensive Reconstruction of Mexico City, as well as the Law on Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence of Mexico City. Therefore, while a possible definitive prohibition is being reviewed, the First District Judge in Administrative Matters determined that:

“It is granted provisional suspensionfor the effect that while the final suspension resolution is issuedthe responsible authorities refrain from executing the contested acts, for which they must immediately suspend the bullfighting shows in the Benito Juárez City Hall in Mexico City, as well as the granting of permits to carry out said shows”.

Plaza México is the largest of its kind in the world (Photo: Mario Guzmán/EFE)



According to judicial records, the complaint was filed by the civil association on May 13, 2022, before the First District Court for Administrative Matters of Mexico City, against the president of Mexico. In this sense, they also alleged the violation of articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

The resolution can still be challenged by the government of Mexico City and the authorities of the Benito Juárez Mayor’s Office. Meanwhile, the owners of the venue may request their appearance in the amparo trial in their capacity as interested third parties. The actors affected they have the possibility to present evidence and arguments with which they can invalidate the resolution and actions in the future.

The provisional measure will be in force, at least, until next Thursday June 2, 2022. That day, the judge in charge will hear the arguments, analyze the evidence of the parties involved and will issue a final decision. In this way, it will be known if the measure will be applied indefinitely or revoked to continue with the calendar of activities in the Plaza.

The Plaza de Toros has also hosted other types of events, both cultural and sporting (Photo: Twitter/@mextenis)

In the event that the judge determines to extend the current measure, bullfights would not be canceled immediately. And it is that they will remain suspended for an indefinite time until the case is turned over to a court that determines the origin or not of the demand.

Meanwhile, the next activity by Plaza México is scheduled for July 2nd. That day a Pamplonada would take place. The calendar continues on September 15 and 16, as well as for three weekends in October.

It is not the first time that attempts have been made to ban bullfighting events in Mexico City. In december 2021the Animal Welfare Commission of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico City endorsed a vote in plenary to validate the cancellation of said events in the entity. However, a vote is still pending to move towards its legal determination.

Currently, in the states of Sonora, Guerrero, Coahuila and Quintana Roo bullfighting is already prohibited. Meanwhile, Tlaxcala, Aguascalientes, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Zacatecas, Michoacán and Guanajuato have classified the practice as cultural heritage.

