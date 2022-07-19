Judges no longer order websites to be blocked only by ISPs: first sentence directed against Cloudflare’s DNS

It is quite common to find news about rulings that oblige Internet access providers to block access to certain websites for all kinds of legal violations, often related to downloading copyrighted material. These providers only have to ensure that their respective DNS services do not allow their users ‘resolve’ (bind to a specific IP) domain names affected.





Nevertheless, it is not at all common for the sentences to be addressed, also, to ‘alternative providers’ of DNSplatforms unrelated to ISPs and that —usually— offer a specialized service, which seeks to guarantee speed, family-filter or anti-censorship measures.

As they are not subject to the same legal commitments as the DNS of Internet providers, it is usually enough to invest a few minutes in change the servers provided by the former for these alternatives so that all blocked websites are no longer blocked. And, precisely for this reason, the ‘cultural industry’ is paying attention to them.

“We believe that the ruling sends a clear message,” says the global music industry

Knowing this, a judge in Milan (Italy) has Condemned CDN giant Cloudflare to block three torrent download sites (kickasstorrents.to, limetorrents.pro e ilcorsaronero.pro) also in your DNS serviceall at the behest of the Italian ‘anti-piracy’ lobbies (FIMI and FPM).

Cloudflare, as one of the main providers of online content in the market (It is often said of the company that when its servers go down, half the Internet goes down), it has been suffering all kinds of pressure for years from said lobbies to block different websites, which do not welcome its claim to be “a neutral platform” .

However, it is the first time that a sentence has forced its DNS service to take such measures. And, although it is already known that the company will resort, the most important thing is that this does nothing but open the door for other relevant ‘alternative DNS’, such as those of Google and OpenDNS, begin to receive lawsuits as well to force them to make similar decisions.

As you may have imagined, this matter has repercussions far beyond Italian borders. It has been IFPI (the organization that represents the world recording industry), and not its Italian organization (the aforementioned FIMI) that has coordinated this legal initiative… and in the statement it has issued, its CEO, Frances Moore, states the following :

“CloudFlare’s services made it possible for users to access copyright-infringing websites that had been blocked by AGCOM, the Italian authority for the protection of communications. […] By ordering CloudFlare to stop accessing these sites, the Milan Court issued an important ruling that we believe sends a clear message to other online intermediaries, who could in turn be subject to similar actions if their services were used for hacking. musical”.

Via | TorrentFreak & FIMI