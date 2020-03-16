Judi Dench is delighted with her Razzie nomination for Cats

Judi Dench has reacted to her nod at this yr’s Golden Raspberry awards – colloquially often known as the “Razzies” – for her efficiency in 2019’s Cats.

The awards had been based in 1981 to recognise the worst movies and performances of the yr, with previous nominees together with Helen Mirren, Jamie Foxx and Anthony Hopkins.

Tom Hooper’s Cats has swept the nominations at this yr’s ceremony, with nods for Worst Image, Worst Director, Worst Actress (Francesca Hayward), Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden) and Worst Screenplay.

Dench is nominated alongside her Cats co-star Insurgent Wilson within the Worst Supporting Actress class, one thing which was delivered to her consideration in a latest interview on BBC Radio 4’s Entrance Row.

When presenter John Wilson knowledgeable her of the nod, the enduring actress took it in her stride.

She mentioned: “Oh, am I? Oh, very superb. Because the worst supporting actor? Oh, effectively that will be good. So far as I do know, that’s a primary.”

Dench had beforehand been forged as Grizabella within the unique stage manufacturing of Cats within the 1980s, however needed to drop out on the final minute after she snapped her achilles tendon.

Within the movie adaptation, Jennifer Hudson took on the Grizabella position, with Dench as a substitute enjoying Previous Deuteronomy.

Talking of the critically panned film, Dench mentioned: “I didn’t learn something in regards to the response to it, nor have I seen it. I’ve solely seen an image of myself.

“I as soon as had a cat [who looked] like that, known as Carpet, and I didn’t realise I used to be enjoying Carpet. I assumed I used to be enjoying a type of, you realize, clapped out mangy previous cat who was on the finish of her life. I didn’t realise I used to be this excellent present cat!

“I used to be conscious of the response solely barely, I feel folks had been moderately type to me. I’m not large on studying the information anyway. You type of know, your self, about one thing I feel.”

Cats made a considerable loss on the field workplace and didn’t develop into a significant awards contender, though it did bag a single Golden Globe nomination for Finest Authentic Track.