Judoka Lenia Ruvalcaba won the sixth medal for Mexico at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Lenia Rubalcaba (in white), in a file image. EFE / Regueros / Archive



Judoka Lenia Ruvalcaba added a new color to his Paralympic medal table this Sunday in Tokyo, after an impressive record of four Games, one silver, a gold and now bronze.

The Mexican Lenia Ruvalcaba begins all her judo fights by moving ahead of her rival and she did so in a tournament for the bronze in which she was measured against the Turkish Raziye whom she knocked down from “Ippon”. Knowing that it was his last chance to enter the Tokyo podium, he entered the Paralympic mat with a battle cry, and with a victorious cry he came out, then crossed himself and burst into tears for several minutes.

Contrary to conventional sport, parajudo athletes with visual impairment hold onto the opponent’s “judogi” as the starting gun, so that blindness is not a disadvantage face to face.

Despite the fact that Ruvalcaba started the day against Georgian Kaldani in the quarterfinals and made a good start spurred on by the “Follow! Follow!” that sounded in the stands, his rival was not intimidated and in seconds he managed to turn the fight around and knock down the Mexican from “Ippon”.

She lay there staring at the roof of the temple of martial arts, the Nippon Budokan, assimilating the unexpected defeat, but she soon recovered herself and without a trace of sorrow, she sportily congratulated her rival, shaking both hands. She did the same in the repechage by beating, this time yes, her Greek rival, the blind judoka Paschalidou, whom she beat by two “Waza-ari” in 40 seconds, and dismissed with an emotional handshake. The podium welcomes her again in Tokyo, in third position and accompanied by the Brazilian Maldonado in the gold and silver of the Georgian Kaldani.

Prophet in his land

Born in Guadalajara and 35 years old, gold in Rio in the 70 kg modality and silver in Beijing 2008, she started in this sport when she was twelve years old under the influence of her brother and began to compete with 21 in parajudo.

“Judo is part of me, I couldn’t imagine my life without it”He stated years ago. Since then, her performance in championships and Paralympics have elevated her to the top in her country, and Mexico thanked her by granting her the highest sporting recognition as a parathlete in 2016. Now she aspires to continue the legacy by opening a judo school in her land, a double challenge. which aims to give more visibility to parajudo while teaching people with visual disabilities through sport.

Japan as extra motivation

Although his performance in London was not as expected, and he finished in fifth position, the experience helped him to gain strength and return in Rio for all, something that he also hoped to undertake in Tokyo, but that his Georgian rival has snatched from him in the first tournament. “Rio was the culmination of my work (…), an important achievement because I was able to show myself that I am capable of doing this and the only thing I had to do was work hard”, He affirmed this Tuesday after a training session in Tokyo.

“I worked hard for Rio and I have worked even harder for these Games. “, declared of his intention to revalidate gold medal in Tokyo, something that has not finally been possible.

“The pressure is the same, in the end we athletes always want to be medalists and give our best. I’m focused on getting on the podium one more time”, He also said and that he has fulfilled with his bronze hanging from his neck. Regarding her stay in Japan, the parathlete assured that these Games are different for her, on the one hand because she is the Paralympic champion in Rio and on the other because it is in Japan where the sport that is so important to her was born.

“I really like Japan, I really like the philosophy of the country and the sport. Sport has taught me many things and that is why being here was an extra motivation”, He declared after his training in Tokyo. Carmen Grau Vila.

