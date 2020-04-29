Judy Greer, Steve Guttenberg Among Cast for ‘Into the Darkish: Good Boy’ – Variety

Judy Greer, Steve Guttenberg, Ellen Wong, Elise Neal, Maria Conchita Alonso, McKinley Freeman and Chico the Canine are set to star in “Into the Darkish: Good Boy,” Variety has discovered solely.

“Good Boy” is the June 2020 installment of Blumhouse Tv’s “Into the Darkish” horror franchise that streams on Hulu. It is going to premiere June 12, in celebration of Pet Appreciation Week.

The movie facilities on Maggie (Greer, who additionally government produces), a girl who will get an emotional assist canine (Chico) to assist quell a few of her anxiousness. Solely, she finds him to be much more efficient than she may have imagined as a result of, unbeknownst to her, he kills anybody who provides stress to her life. It was by Aaron and Will Eisenberg, who wrote the function of Maggie particularly for Greer.

“It was so humorous, I used to be strolling Mary in the future,” Greer stated of her personal canine on a set go to to “Good Canine,” of which Variety was a component, “and I used to be strolling by Bricks & Scones espresso store on Larchmont the place I suppose each author is — actually, after I was writing my e-book I went there. And Aaron and Will ran as much as me and have been like, ‘Judy, Judy Greer! We’re not bizarre; we’re writers.’ And at the time they have been represented at my identical administration firm. They have been like, ‘That is so loopy that you just’re strolling by as a result of we’re placing collectively this pitch for this concept for this film and we’re writing it actually for you, after which right here you might be strolling by with this small terrier, and it’s simply too loopy and simply too good to be true.”

Greer later met with the Eisenbergs for an precise espresso to speak about the undertaking, and she or he signed on, partially, due to how she associated to her character’s need to have a companion in her canine. Greer rescued Mary with a view to have somebody she may take together with her when she traveled, she stated. Equally, she personally understood the concept of an emotional assist canine not being precisely what she imagined.

“She’s so terrible to everybody that I can’t let anybody maintain her as a result of if she bites anybody they’ll completely sue me, so I can’t actually take her with me after I go locations and she or he’s not emotionally supportive,” Greer stated. “The truth is, she stresses me out a lot due to her nature and the way troubled she appears and the way f—ed up her life was earlier than I met her. So I really feel like I actually am her emotional assist human.”

In “Good Boy,” Guttenberg is Don, Maggie’s “misanthropic however at instances mushy round the edges” boss, whereas Wong is Annie, a former baby-sitting cost of Maggie’s who lately moved to Los Angeles and rekindles their friendship. Neal is Dr. Linda Johnson, Maggie’s fertility physician; and Alonso is Bea, Maggie’s “no-nonsense” landlord; and Freeman performs Nate, who’s a “detective who believes deeply in regulation and order, which causes his burgeoning relationship with Maggie to tailspin when he’s confronted with a grey space through which he realizes she is working.”

“Good Boy” was directed by Tyler MacIntyre.

“Into the Darkish” is a month-to-month horror occasion partnership between Blumhouse and Hulu. Every feature-length installment is impressed by a vacation and options Blumhouse’s signature style/thriller spin on the story. The latest installments have been Easter’s “Pooka Lives!”, St. Patrick Day’s “Crawlers,” and the aptly-titled “My Valentine” for Valetine’s Day. “Delivered,” the Could 2020 installment facilities on Mom’s Day and can stream Could 8.