Juice WRLD Tops Album Chart for Second Week; The Chicks Debut at No. 3

The Chicks, previously the Dixie Chicks, have the highest non-posthumous album of the week, with “Gaslighter,” the trio’s first album in 14 years, which bowed with 93,400 album items.

However that solely places them at No. 3. Nonetheless sustaining their maintain on the highest two spots on the Rolling Stone album chart are albums from two late and lamented hip-hop artists. Juice WRLD’s “Legends By no means Die” has a second week within the prime spot, adopted by Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars Purpose for the Moon,” nonetheless sturdy in its third week out.

Final week, the Juice WRLD album had the largest debut of the yr thus far, clocking in with 517,800 album items. This week, it has a predictably massive decline, to 162,800 album items, but it surely nonetheless confronted little competitors for the highest spot. Pop Smoke’s second-place album had 138,900 album items for the week.

The Chicks’ “Gaslighter” was forward of the pack when it got here to pure album gross sales, with 74,000 full albums offered out of the gate. By comparability, Juice WRLD had 23,900 full-album gross sales and Pop Smoke had 19,000. However, after all, each hip-hop artists racked up large streaming numbers — 181.eight million for Juice WRLD, 144.9 million for Pop Smoke — versus 13.7 million streams for the Chicks.

The five-year-old “Hamilton” forged album is continuous to take pleasure in its renewed shot within the prime 10, falling to No. Four with a nonetheless exceptional 80,400 album items this week.

The album chart’s prime 10 was rounded out by Lil Child, Jhené Aiko (on the rise at No. 6), Submit Malone, DaBaby, Harry Types and Polo G. The greatest total album of the yr thus far, “After Hours” from the Weeknd, lastly slipped out of the highest 10 in its 22nd week, falling to No. 11.

Few new albums made an impression. After the Chicks’ No. 3 entry, it’s a must to go all the way in which all the way down to No. 24 to seek out one other debuting album, with Eslabon Armado’s “Vibras de Noche” bowing with 20,000 album items.

Additional down, Oliver Tree bowed at No. 30, NoCap debuted at No. 31 and Ellie Goulding got here in at No. 38.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, it’s a battle of “Popstar” vs. “Rockstar.”

“Popstar,” by DJ Khaled that includes Drake, is a brand new entry at No. 1 with 207,500 music items. It supplants DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar,” which falls to No. 2 with 187,100. DJ Khaled and Drake had one other music debut within the prime 5, too: “Greece,” at No. 4.

Subsequent week, Juice WRLD’s album ought to be changed because the biggest-selling debut of the yr when Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” enters the chart. It was already reported to have offered extra in three days than some other album this yr has in a full week.